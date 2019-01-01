My Queue

Passwords

3 Cybersecurity Tips for Entrepreneurs
3 Things To Know

Cybersecurity is key to any successful business. Here are three basic tips for getting started.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Facebook Stored Up to 600 Million User Passwords in Plain Text

Facebook engineers built applications that stored unencrypted passwords on internal servers which could be searched by over 20,000 employees.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
'Donald' Makes It on Annual Worst Passwords List

The President's first name came in as the 23rd most frequently used password, behind old favorites such as 'monkey' and 'qwerty.'
Michael Kan | 2 min read
Kanye West Unlocked His Phone With the Cameras Rolling, and His Password Is 000000

He should really consider using Face ID, Apple's facial recognition software.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Facebook Discloses Hack Affecting 50 Million Accounts

The attackers stole Facebook access tokens, which keep you logged in so you don't have to enter your password every time you visit. In total, around 90 million people will have to log back in the next time they try to access the platform.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Recycled Passwords Are Putting Your Company at Risk
Technology

Use the same password for every account? You've captured a hacker's heart.
Sandor Palfy | 6 min read
Why Google's New Facial Recognition Security System Won't Let Us Kiss Our Passwords Goodbye Quite Yet
Passwords

Chrome 67 isn't ready for prime time; it's more an invitation for developers to integrate the new biometric system into their websites.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
Google Moves Away From Passwords and Towards Facial Recognition. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Sick of Passwords? Here's How Blockchain Can Help, and Enhance Cybersecurity, to Boot.
Passwords

The blockchain revolution includes white hat hackers banding together and the promise of no more passwords.
Andrew Medal | 5 min read
Tesla Takes a Tumble, and It's Time to Change Your Twitter Password: 3 Things to Know Today
3 Things To Know

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
It's Time to Stop It With the Terrible Passwords
Passwords

Ahead of World Password Day, a recent PCMag survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers found that many people are still terrible at creating and securing their passwords.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Passwords Are Scarily Insecure. Here Are a Few Safer Alternatives.
Computer Security

Here's what comes next to authenticate users and protect networks.
Raz Rafaeli | 8 min read
Here Are the 25 Worst Passwords of 2017
Passwords

New additions to SplashData's list of 2017's worst passwords are letmein, monkey, 123123, hello, freedom, whatever and trustno1.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Is Your Business Prepared for a Cyber Attack? (Infographic)
Infographics

Half of all cyber attacks happen to small businesses.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
The Simple Trick to Making an Easy-to-Remember and Nearly Impossible-to-Hack Password
Cybersecurity

Use this method used by Navy SEALs to shut down attacks on your private accounts.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read