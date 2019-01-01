My Queue

Patanjali

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali has a New Plan for the Indian Dairy Industry
News and Trends

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali has a New Plan for the Indian Dairy Industry

The company has already projected its revenue from the category to be over INR 1,000 crore by 2020
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
This Indian has the Key for Tesla to Arrive on India's Roads . 4 Things to Know Today

This Indian has the Key for Tesla to Arrive on India's Roads . 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Aashika Jain | 1 min read
This Kurta-dhoti Clad CEO is Now Among the Richest

This Kurta-dhoti Clad CEO is Now Among the Richest

From being an Ayurveda practitioner in Himalayan villages to shaping up this FMCG company's success as its CEO is a story of a disciplined approach followed by Acharya Balakrishnan
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
How An Entrepreneur in Advertising Space Can Live Up to Creativity While Exploring Diverse Industries

How An Entrepreneur in Advertising Space Can Live Up to Creativity While Exploring Diverse Industries

It's about how 'desi' you are in India and international brands have also realised this
Ankit Nalotia | 5 min read
How Legacy Brands Are Vouching For Revival Of Ayurveda

How Legacy Brands Are Vouching For Revival Of Ayurveda

5,000-year-old, Ayurveda can be considered as one of most prevalent of alternative medicines practiced throughout the world.
Sugandh Bahl | 7 min read

More From This Topic

Passing on the Baton
Editor's Note

Passing on the Baton

There is good judgement all around and the larger consensus is not to refute what young brings to the business but rather try to balance the new thinking with the old style of doing business
Ritu Marya | 3 min read
The Ultimate Yogipreneur - A Dialogue With Baba Ramdev
Radicals & Visionaries

The Ultimate Yogipreneur - A Dialogue With Baba Ramdev

How Swami Ramdev made FMCG competitors bend backwards
Punita Sabharwal | 4 min read
7 Startup Lessons By Baba Ramdev
Radicals & Visionaries

7 Startup Lessons By Baba Ramdev

Learn from the Baba who has become the biggest threat for MNCs with his ayurvedic products.
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read
The Baba Who's Making Billions
Radicals & Visionaries

The Baba Who's Making Billions

"I have always lived by my own principles which I had set. I was clear what I wanted to do and what I didn't. "
Punita Sabharwal | 8 min read
The Phenomenon Called Baba Ramdev
Radicals & Visionaries

The Phenomenon Called Baba Ramdev

His yoga lesson are easy to follow, his life's philosophies, easier
Prerna Raturi | 4 min read
Entrepreneurship: The Rise Of The Unconventional
Entrepreneur Mindset

Entrepreneurship: The Rise Of The Unconventional

Entrepreneurship is not an art, it is a science.
Ritu Marya | 3 min read