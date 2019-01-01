My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Patent trolls

More Patent Trolls Are Targeting Startups. Here's What You Can Do.
Patent trolls

More Patent Trolls Are Targeting Startups. Here's What You Can Do.

As an entrepreneur, you could be a potential target for patent trolls. But there is something you can do about it.
Nathaniel Borenstein | 6 min read
If Your Startup Really Is Disruptive, Expect to be Sued By a Patent Troll.

If Your Startup Really Is Disruptive, Expect to be Sued By a Patent Troll.

Legacy companies that have neglected to innovate often instead compete by filing costly IP lawsuits potential competitors struggle to afford.
Tim Molino | 6 min read
IBM Is One of the World's Biggest Patent Trolls

IBM Is One of the World's Biggest Patent Trolls

Every tech company around is probably paying money to IBM based entirely on its massive patent portfolio.
John C. Dvorak | 4 min read
Chief Justice John Roberts Calls U.S. Patent Challenge Process Bizarre

Chief Justice John Roberts Calls U.S. Patent Challenge Process Bizarre

The Supreme Court is hearing a case about an invalidated speedometer patent.
Reuters | 3 min read
Apple Hit With Huge $625M Verdict Over FaceTime, VPN Patents

Apple Hit With Huge $625M Verdict Over FaceTime, VPN Patents

The latest trial between Apple and VirnetX, which has been taking place over the last week, is a do-over of an earlier 2012 patent clash between the two parties.
Jeff John Roberts | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Apple Tries to Kill More Patents Than Any Other Company
Patents

Apple Tries to Kill More Patents Than Any Other Company

Legal analytics company Lex Machina says Apple filed over 200 challenges to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board since 2012, almost 100 more than the second highest filer.
Jeff John Roberts | 3 min read
Key Elements of Controversial Podcasting Patent Revoked
Patents

Key Elements of Controversial Podcasting Patent Revoked

The U.S. Patent Office deemed claims concerning episodic content 'unpatentable.'
Reuters | 3 min read
How to Conduct a Patent Search to Make Sure Your Brilliant Invention Doesn't Already Exist (Infographic)
Infographics

How to Conduct a Patent Search to Make Sure Your Brilliant Invention Doesn't Already Exist (Infographic)

A step-by-step guide on how to find out if your invention has already been patented. We're crossing our fingers it hasn't.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
15 Truths About Online Trolls
Online Community

15 Truths About Online Trolls

As long as there has been an online community, there have been people abusing anonymity simply to inflict hurt and harm. A lot has been learned about them.
John Rampton | 10 min read
Protect Your Business Name: Tips on How to Secure a Trademark (Infographic)
Infographics

Protect Your Business Name: Tips on How to Secure a Trademark (Infographic)

By registering your business name and logo with the United States Patent and Trademark office, you can legally protect your brand.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Congress Should Help Small Businesses Deter Patent Trolls
Patent trolls

Congress Should Help Small Businesses Deter Patent Trolls

The patent trolls are the only stakeholders who benefit from vague and unclear threats to sue for patent infringement.
Scott Shane | 4 min read
Apple to Pay $24 Million for Infringing on Ancient Pager Patents
Patents

Apple to Pay $24 Million for Infringing on Ancient Pager Patents

The patents were granted in the 1990s.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Startups Can Now Buy Insurance to Protect Themselves Against Patent Trolls
Patent trolls

Startups Can Now Buy Insurance to Protect Themselves Against Patent Trolls

Which is good, but further proof that our patent system is broken.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Google Beefs Up Gmail Security and Microsoft Nixes Nokia: Weekly News Roundup
Weekly News Roundup

Google Beefs Up Gmail Security and Microsoft Nixes Nokia: Weekly News Roundup

Big guns in Silicon Valley are rolling out changes -- and this toy chain got some heat for selling some seriously questionable action figurines.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Looks Like Big Tech Is Winning the Battle With Patent Trolls
Patent trolls

Looks Like Big Tech Is Winning the Battle With Patent Trolls

The trolls are in retreat in the wake of several changes in U.S. law.
Reuters | 6 min read