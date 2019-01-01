There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Patent trolls
Patent trolls
As an entrepreneur, you could be a potential target for patent trolls. But there is something you can do about it.
Legacy companies that have neglected to innovate often instead compete by filing costly IP lawsuits potential competitors struggle to afford.
Every tech company around is probably paying money to IBM based entirely on its massive patent portfolio.
The Supreme Court is hearing a case about an invalidated speedometer patent.
The latest trial between Apple and VirnetX, which has been taking place over the last week, is a do-over of an earlier 2012 patent clash between the two parties.
More From This Topic
Patents
Legal analytics company Lex Machina says Apple filed over 200 challenges to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board since 2012, almost 100 more than the second highest filer.
Patents
The U.S. Patent Office deemed claims concerning episodic content 'unpatentable.'
Infographics
A step-by-step guide on how to find out if your invention has already been patented. We're crossing our fingers it hasn't.
Online Community
As long as there has been an online community, there have been people abusing anonymity simply to inflict hurt and harm. A lot has been learned about them.
Infographics
By registering your business name and logo with the United States Patent and Trademark office, you can legally protect your brand.
Patent trolls
The patent trolls are the only stakeholders who benefit from vague and unclear threats to sue for patent infringement.
Patents
The patents were granted in the 1990s.
Patent trolls
Which is good, but further proof that our patent system is broken.
Weekly News Roundup
Big guns in Silicon Valley are rolling out changes -- and this toy chain got some heat for selling some seriously questionable action figurines.
Patent trolls
The trolls are in retreat in the wake of several changes in U.S. law.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?