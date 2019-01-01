My Queue

paternity leave

Why a Generous Paternity Leave Policy Can Be Bad for Equality
gender equality

Why a Generous Paternity Leave Policy Can Be Bad for Equality

Gender-neutral parental leave policies can be great for women -- but only if fathers take full advantage of the time off.
Javier Frank | 4 min read
Calling All Expectant Entrepreneur Moms: Here's a New Way to Pay for Your Maternity Leave

Calling All Expectant Entrepreneur Moms: Here's a New Way to Pay for Your Maternity Leave

Have you considered crowdfunding your childbirth leave? And why aren't more companies offering paid leave in the first place?
Sara Margulis | 5 min read
How to Calculate the Right Parental Leave Policy

How to Calculate the Right Parental Leave Policy

Do this right, and you'll have employees who are happy, loyal and productive.
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
Check Out This Year's 'Best Places to Work for New Dads'

Check Out This Year's 'Best Places to Work for New Dads'

In its second annual report, lifestyle website Fatherly identifies a shifting attitude toward time off for new fathers.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
Did Mark Zuckerberg Really Take 'Paternity Leave?'

Did Mark Zuckerberg Really Take 'Paternity Leave?'

Facebook's founder is back at work after a high-profile respite. It's worth asking if he ever truly left.
Ray Hennessey | 7 min read

Why Generous Paid Time Off Policies Pay Off for Employers
Benefits

Why Generous Paid Time Off Policies Pay Off for Employers

It's time to expand paid leave and broader vacation policies. The reason may surprise you.
Susan Solovic | 4 min read
Facebook Expands Parental Leave Ahead of the Birth of Mark Zuckerberg's Baby
Facebook

Facebook Expands Parental Leave Ahead of the Birth of Mark Zuckerberg's Baby

The social juggernaut joins a growing list of global tech giants sweetening perks for parents.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read