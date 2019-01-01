There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
paternity leave
gender equality
Gender-neutral parental leave policies can be great for women -- but only if fathers take full advantage of the time off.
Have you considered crowdfunding your childbirth leave? And why aren't more companies offering paid leave in the first place?
Do this right, and you'll have employees who are happy, loyal and productive.
In its second annual report, lifestyle website Fatherly identifies a shifting attitude toward time off for new fathers.
Facebook's founder is back at work after a high-profile respite. It's worth asking if he ever truly left.
More From This Topic
Benefits
It's time to expand paid leave and broader vacation policies. The reason may surprise you.
Facebook
The social juggernaut joins a growing list of global tech giants sweetening perks for parents.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?