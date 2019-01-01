My Queue

Why Building Innovation in Healthcare is important?
Why Building Innovation in Healthcare is important?

India is providing world-class health care to thousands of people from overseas but when it comes to its own people a lot has to be done
Dr. Ashutosh Tiwari | 4 min read
Why Hospital Franchisors Need a Mobile-First Strategy for Customer Engagement

Why Hospital Franchisors Need a Mobile-First Strategy for Customer Engagement

3 Ways to Create Mobile Traffic

3 Ways to Create Mobile Traffic
Franchise India Staff | 3 min read
How mHealth is Changing the Face of Indian Healthcare Sector?

How mHealth is Changing the Face of Indian Healthcare Sector?

A recent joint report by PwC and the CII states that mHealth is expected to be crucial in making healthcare accessible in India.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Zooming in 2018 for a Healthier Panorama

Zooming in 2018 for a Healthier Panorama

Each year as India makes a new population landmark, we need to introspect on the aspect of fewer beds, doctors, nurses and infrastructure
Dr Dharminder Nagar | 5 min read
How Technology Can Make Healthcare Processes Easier

How Technology Can Make Healthcare Processes Easier

Electronic health record needs to provide reliable access to patient's complete healthcare information that will help healthcare providers diagnose patient's problem at an early stage
Prateek Ahuja | 5 min read

How the 2Ds of Healthcare (Digital + Doctor) Can Improve Patient Compliance
How the 2Ds of Healthcare (Digital + Doctor) Can Improve Patient Compliance

From the country's first telemedicine facility in 2000 to AI-based diagnostic services introduced earlier this year, digital health has drastically changed the way Indian doctors practice medicine
Amitabh Nagpal | 5 min read
Is Technology Redefining The Healthcare Industry In India?
Is Technology Redefining The Healthcare Industry In India?

One of the key reasons of increased technological intervention in the healthcare sector is its ability to address multiple issues in the sector
4 min read
#5 ways Fintech Start-ups are Foraying into Health Care
#5 ways Fintech Start-ups are Foraying into Health Care

Blockchain will help in the transfer of information among doctors, creating possibilities for them to collaborate and work together
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read