Paul Zaloom

Esta es la clave para encontrar tu talento, según Beakman
Jalisco Talent Land

"Cuando era niño, de hecho quería ser actor, salir en televisión y todo eso. Mi sueño se hizo realidad", dijo Paul Zaloom, quien interpreta a Beakman, durante su visita a México, en el marco de Jalisco Talent Land.
Yanin Alfaro | 4 min read