There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Paula Deen
Online Video
The Paula Deen Network, an online-TV platform where subscribers must pay between $7.99 and $9.99 to watch Deen whip up her famed Southern fare, launches on Wednesday.
The former Food Network star shuttered Uncle Bubba's Seafood and Oyster House, which she co-owned with her brother for over 10 years.
Hoping to rebuild her badly tarnished career, the former Food Network star is opening a massive eatery in a tourist town in Tennessee.
Paula Deen has received a $75 to $100 million cash injection from private-equity firm Najafi Companies, as a concentrated and passionate fan base continues to rally around the embattled chef.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?