Paula Deen

Online Video

Don't Call Her Old-Fashioned: Paula Deen's Comeback Is for the Digital Era

The Paula Deen Network, an online-TV platform where subscribers must pay between $7.99 and $9.99 to watch Deen whip up her famed Southern fare, launches on Wednesday.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Paula Deen Abruptly Shuts Down Restaurant Without Informing Employees

The former Food Network star shuttered Uncle Bubba's Seafood and Oyster House, which she co-owned with her brother for over 10 years.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Paula Deen Starts Her Comeback With a Family-Style Restaurant Near Dollywood

Hoping to rebuild her badly tarnished career, the former Food Network star is opening a massive eatery in a tourist town in Tennessee.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Paula Deen Is Cooking Up a Comeback

Paula Deen has received a $75 to $100 million cash injection from private-equity firm Najafi Companies, as a concentrated and passionate fan base continues to rally around the embattled chef.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read