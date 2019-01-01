There are no Videos in your queue.
Pay Pal
Finance
PayPal's latest rollout, which allows merchants to accept payment through an application that scans QR codes, is one in a string of developments aimed at overhauling the way customers pay for goods.
The online payments giant is getting into the finance market, providing access to credit based entirely on sales history – no credit check required.
Innovators continually generate new ideas through a more continuous and dynamic process, here's how you can too.
