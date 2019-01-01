My Queue

Pay-Per-Click

8 Key Questions to Ask Before Hiring a PPC Company

Make the right decision when it comes to the person managing your PPC campaign.
Jason Parks | 11 min read
PPC vs. SEO: What's Best For Your Business?

Is one option better than the other?
Jason Parks | 3 min read
3 Tips on Becoming a Pay-Per-Click Expert

PPC has been, is and will almost definitely continue to be an integral part of every brand's advertising stack.
Andrew Medal | 5 min read
Here Is Why You Should Be Running Native Ads

'Natives' allow you to create ads that are far more interesting to consumers.
Jonathan Long | 4 min read
How to Increase Your Organic Click-Through Rates

You've got to grab readers and haul them into your content. Here are 5 ways to do that.
Eric Siu | 6 min read

More From This Topic

10 Questions You Need Answered Before Signing With an SEO Firm

A quality SEO firm isn't going to promise you the moon and stars. And that's a good thing.
Andrew Raso | 5 min read
5 Google Pay-Per-Click Tricks To Save Your Business Money

If you eliminate low-quality keywords, serve your ads at optimal times, analyze your quality score and test your ad copy, you should generate new business at a lower price point.
Jason Parks | 7 min read
4 Ways Advertising Agencies Can Protect Themselves From Click Fraud

When click fraud strikes, it runs rampant, devouring budgets and negatively impacting performance. Here's how to protect yourself.
Eli Martin | 5 min read
5 Secrets to Increasing Adwords ROI

Here are five of the most commonly missed techniques and features for boosting your rate of return on the Google advertising platform.
Corey Zeimen | 13 min read
How to Implement a Killer Online-Marketing Strategy for $15 a Week

A great approach to online marketing is more of a bargain than you think.
Jason Parks | 5 min read
Amazon Is Pulling the Plug on This Program for Businesses

The pay-per-click advertising program will be permanently discontinued in October.
Reuters | 3 min read
How to Distribute Your Marketing Budget Between SEO and PPC

Depending on your industry and the age of your company will help determine how much to spend on organic reach vs. paid search.
Anand Srinivasan | 6 min read
9 Ways to Advertise on LinkedIn

LinkedIn provides an affordable way to get your message out to a targeted audience using 9 easy-to-employ options.
Ted Prodromou | 5 min read
7 Common Mistakes Companies Make With Google AdWords

If your initial campaigns have produced lackluster results, read through this list to improve your return on investment.
Eric Siu | 5 min read
If You're Not Marketing on Bing You're Missing 30% of U.S. Searchers

Google is the dominant search engine but a remarkably large share of searches take place on often-overlooked Bing.
Rocco Baldassarre | 5 min read