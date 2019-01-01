My Queue

payment bank

Here's Why This Payments Bank is Focusing on Phyigital Model
Banks

Here's Why This Payments Bank is Focusing on Phyigital Model

Urban banks in India generally cater to the middle income and above category, whereas very few banks are focusing on rural India and lower middle class
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Impact of Demonetization on Payment Industry

Impact of Demonetization on Payment Industry

Along with the inconvenience, demonetization has reiterated a certain disbelief and disregard in the entire concept of cash.
Sirish Kumar | 4 min read
The Path To Cashless Nirvana

The Path To Cashless Nirvana

Vijay Shekhar Sharma shares How this fintech startup disrupted the status quo Tell us about the payment bank.
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
This Indian Company Shows How to Find Opportunity in Difficult Times for an Economy

This Indian Company Shows How to Find Opportunity in Difficult Times for an Economy

The launch of Airtel's payment bank comes at an opportune time for India when the Modi-led government announced demonetization.
Aashika Jain | 2 min read
India's Largest Mobile Payment Platform Is Beefing Up Its Team

India's Largest Mobile Payment Platform Is Beefing Up Its Team

In less than a month, Paytm has roped in four top executives
Aashika Jain | 3 min read

India's Largest Mobile Payment Platform Is Beefing Up Its Team
Hiring

India's Largest Mobile Payment Platform Is Beefing Up Its Team

In less than a month, Paytm has roped in four top executives
Aashika Jain | 3 min read