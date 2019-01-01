My Queue

Payments and Collections

Ready For Anything

3 'Boring' Essentials Every Successful Business Owner Must Deal With

If you don't take care of the "boring" stuff, your company won't last long enough to deliver on all the promises you made to your customers.
Rashan Dixon | 5 min read
25 Payment Tools for Small Businesses, Freelancers and Startups

Getting paid is pretty important. Expanding payment options for your business can help make it happen.
Brett Relander | 11 min read
Don't Bother Tackling These 5 Business Functions Yourself

Every business involves tedious but indispensable tasks. Those are the ones it's best to outsource.
Serenity Gibbons | 5 min read
How to Talk to Customers in Default the Right Way

Yes, you can collect debt, protect your brand, get ahead -- and still get paid.
Ohad Samet | 8 min read
To Sell More, Make It Easier and Safer for People to Purchase From You

Less than half of small businesses operate an ecommerce website, and few of those offer the purchase and payment features shoppers have come to expect.
Jill Calabrese Bain | 4 min read

National Small Business Week

It's OK Entrepreneurs Still Pay by Check but They Need to Stop Mailing Them

Checks remain the main way one business pays another. Echecks are the logical way to make a workable system work better.
Vijay Balakrishnan | 4 min read
Cash-Flow Management

5 Cash Management Tactics Small Businesses Use to Become Bigger Businesses

Reaching your highest potential as a business owner depends on maintaining positive cash flow.
Lisa Stevens | 4 min read
Payments and Collections

Trying to Maximize Holiday Profits? A New Survey Reports on the Challenges SMBs Like Yours Face.

The most common pain point among SMB owners at year's end? Twenty-one percent said late payments.
Tina Hsiao | 5 min read
Payments and Collections

6 Hacks for Getting Clients to Pay You Faster

Almost everybody pays eventually but almost nobody pays sooner than they have to. That's a problem.
John Rampton | 5 min read
Cash-Flow Management

8 Tips for Setting Up a Killer Invoicing System That Always Gets You Paid

A polite but insistent invoicing systems gets you paid sooner and with less hassle.
John Rampton | 8 min read
Invoicing

5 Ways Smarter Invoicing Can 10x Your Business Cash Flow in Weeks

Getting the gig means little until you're paid.
John Rampton | 6 min read
Credit Cards

9 Crucial Tips to Protect Your Small Business From Credit Card Fraud

Vigilance and readily available security tools can keep fraud losses to a minimum.
John Rampton | 7 min read
Growth Strategies

Latch Onto These 10 Business Trends to Boost Your Growth Rate

Working smarter means finding new efficiencies, respecting your team's time and reducing interruptions that distract you from your goals.
Katherine Keller | 6 min read
payment gateway

9 Things to Look for in a Payment Gateway

Don't go with the first payment gateway you happen across. Instead, take your time, and pay careful attention.
Larry Alton | 6 min read
Payments and Collections

Payment Challenges and Fixes for Today's Entrepreneurs

Next time, the client says "The check is in the mail," don't be so complacent.
Tina Hsiao | 5 min read