Payroll
Freelancers
Are you unwittingly turning away some of the top freelance talent in the market? Make a few changes to improve your freelancer friendliness.
Amazon's pay raise won't mean as much to everyone.
All of Amazon's U.S. workers will benefit from the minimum wage increase, which means more than 350,000 staff spread across all of Amazon's business ventures (including Whole Foods) should be better off beginning in November.
A plan to outsource back office departments can save you time and money.
The smaller your business, the less time you have for repetitive tasks that can be easily automated.
Human Resources
Automating payroll and outsourcing benefits frees HR staff to focus on recruiting and retaining talented employees.
Payroll
It's natural to want to keep costs low but a payroll service is worth the cost.
Profitability
To know how your employer is doing you have to follow the money.
Cash-Flow Management
Ironically, a sales victory puts you at your customer's mercy about when you get paid. Get out ahead of cascading shortages with these tips.
Home Business
There are huge synergistic benefits to making all the small improvements that make sense.
Overtime
You have options but, one way or the other, the cost is going up to keep your lesser-paid employees on the job longer than 40 hours.
Problem Employees
Your job might be on your nerves, but at least you're not paying to be there.
CEO Pay
It was the most dramatic hit to compensation since the financial crisis.
Ask a Geek
Zenefits' new product can reduce the bimonthly task to less than five minutes, the company claims.
Human Resources
The less paper shuffling HR needs to do, the more it can play a strategic role in building a winning team.
