Payroll

Freelancers

Are you unwittingly turning away some of the top freelance talent in the market? Make a few changes to improve your freelancer friendliness.
Rashan Dixon | 4 min read
Some Amazon Workers Might Only Get a $1-Per-Hour Raise

Amazon's pay raise won't mean as much to everyone.
Mariella Moon | 2 min read
Amazon Boosts Minimum Wage to $15 Per Hour

All of Amazon's U.S. workers will benefit from the minimum wage increase, which means more than 350,000 staff spread across all of Amazon's business ventures (including Whole Foods) should be better off beginning in November.
Matthew Humphries | 1 min read
When Writing Your Business Plan, Be Sure to Include This

A plan to outsource back office departments can save you time and money.
Arthur Zenian | 3 min read
Want to Save Your Business an Hour a Day? Automate These 11 Tasks.

The smaller your business, the less time you have for repetitive tasks that can be easily automated.
John Rampton | 5 min read

Human Resources

6 Steps Your HR Team Can Take to Leave the Dark Ages

Automating payroll and outsourcing benefits frees HR staff to focus on recruiting and retaining talented employees.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
Payroll

Entrepreneurs Find Hiring a Payroll Service Brings Perks

It's natural to want to keep costs low but a payroll service is worth the cost.
Jay DesMarteau | 4 min read
Profitability

Don't Wait Until the End of the Game to Start Keeping Score

To know how your employer is doing you have to follow the money.
Phil La Duke | 6 min read
Cash-Flow Management

5 Ways to Avoid Cash-Flow Log Jams

Ironically, a sales victory puts you at your customer's mercy about when you get paid. Get out ahead of cascading shortages with these tips.
Phil La Duke | 5 min read
Home Business

8 Ways to Expand Your Home Business Without Leaving the House

There are huge synergistic benefits to making all the small improvements that make sense.
Drew Hendricks | 6 min read
Overtime

Here's How the New Overtime Rules Will Affect Entrepreneurs

You have options but, one way or the other, the cost is going up to keep your lesser-paid employees on the job longer than 40 hours.
Jonathan Segal | 5 min read
Problem Employees

5 Ways You Annoy Your Employer

Your job might be on your nerves, but at least you're not paying to be there.
Gene Marks | 5 min read
CEO Pay

CEOs Took a Massive Pay Cut Last Year

It was the most dramatic hit to compensation since the financial crisis.
Claire Zillman | 2 min read
Ask a Geek

Payroll Made Easy: Automated Payroll Service Claims To Make the Process Quick and Painless

Zenefits' new product can reduce the bimonthly task to less than five minutes, the company claims.
Vanessa Richardson | 3 min read
Human Resources

How to Make 5 Routine HR Tasks Quick and Painless

The less paper shuffling HR needs to do, the more it can play a strategic role in building a winning team.
Matt Straz | 5 min read