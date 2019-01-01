My Queue

Payroll Tax Holiday

The Fiscal Cliff: 3 Tax Changes You Need to Know Are Coming
The Fiscal Cliff: 3 Tax Changes You Need to Know Are Coming

At the end of the year, a slew of tax breaks are set to expire, effectively increasing your bill to Uncle Sam. Here is a rundown of some of the changes that may not heard about.
Catherine Clifford
How 'Small Business' and 'Entrepreneur' Fare in State of the Union Addresses

How 'Small Business' and 'Entrepreneur' Fare in State of the Union Addresses

Small businesses and entrepreneurs were mentioned just six times in Obama's speech. We examine how often past presidents have put them in the spotlight.
Diana Ransom
What the State of the Union Address May Hold for Small Businesses

What the State of the Union Address May Hold for Small Businesses

Here is a rundown of what small business owners and advocates hope to hear from President Obama as he addresses the nation tonight.
Catherine Clifford
Small Businesses Feel the Loss of Keystone Pipeline Project

Small Businesses Feel the Loss of Keystone Pipeline Project

The President's rejection of the Keystone XL Pipeline project will have a dampening effect on a number of small businesses.
Diana Ransom
Temporary Payroll Tax Extension Passes in Time for the Holidays

Temporary Payroll Tax Extension Passes in Time for the Holidays

The two-month temporary extension of the payroll tax cut was finally signed into law, keeping an average of $40 per paycheck in the pocket of working Americans.
Catherine Clifford

More From This Topic

Jobs Bill Breakup: What Will Entrepreneurs Push For?
Jobs Bill Breakup: What Will Entrepreneurs Push For?

The Senate spiked President Barack Obama's American Jobs Act. Now the question is: What may be salvaged from the bill that could still help small business?
Carol Tice
What the Jobs Act Would Hold For Small Businesses
What the Jobs Act Would Hold For Small Businesses

Between cutting payroll taxes and speeding up payments to federal contractors, the President's latest plan to boost jobs, if passed, would also give a lift to small businesses.
Diana Ransom | 5 min read
What a Payroll Tax Holiday Could Mean for Employers
What a Payroll Tax Holiday Could Mean for Employers

President Obama is expected to propose offering to trim the amount of payroll taxes employers pay. Here are five things business owners can expect if it passes.
Diana Ransom