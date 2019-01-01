There are no Videos in your queue.
Payroll Tax Holiday
Finance
At the end of the year, a slew of tax breaks are set to expire, effectively increasing your bill to Uncle Sam. Here is a rundown of some of the changes that may not heard about.
Small businesses and entrepreneurs were mentioned just six times in Obama's speech. We examine how often past presidents have put them in the spotlight.
Here is a rundown of what small business owners and advocates hope to hear from President Obama as he addresses the nation tonight.
The President's rejection of the Keystone XL Pipeline project will have a dampening effect on a number of small businesses.
The two-month temporary extension of the payroll tax cut was finally signed into law, keeping an average of $40 per paycheck in the pocket of working Americans.
Finance
The Senate spiked President Barack Obama's American Jobs Act. Now the question is: What may be salvaged from the bill that could still help small business?
Finance
Between cutting payroll taxes and speeding up payments to federal contractors, the President's latest plan to boost jobs, if passed, would also give a lift to small businesses.
Finance
President Obama is expected to propose offering to trim the amount of payroll taxes employers pay. Here are five things business owners can expect if it passes.
