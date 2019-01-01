My Queue

Techie Tuesday: Online Gaming on The Rise & Paytm First is Here
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Mohit Sabharwal | 1 min read
Week Wrap Up: From Paytm's OTT Plan to Google-Facebook's Newsy Investment, Here's All You Need to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 80 seconds
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Monday Musings: Paytm Eyes the Video Space & Hotstar on Lookout for a New CEO

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Aastha Singal | 1 min read
Indian Govt. Unveils New Drone Policy & Air Pollution Can Make You Less Intelligent: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Nidhi Singh | 1 min read
How Foreign Investors Gave a New Life to These 10 Indian Unicorns

How Foreign Investors Gave a New Life to These 10 Indian Unicorns

Indian unicorns are making noise globally, attracting big sharks of investment world
Aastha Singal | 5 min read

Warren Buffet Bets on This Indian Unicorn & Elon Musk is Over His Dream of Taking Tesla Private: 4 Things to Know Today
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Komal Nathani | 1 min read
How India's Fintech Players Became the Knights in Shining Armour During the Kerala Floods
Fintech companies made the common man's contribution really easy
Sanchita Dash | 5 min read
RBI Hikes Repo Rate & Huawei Takes a Bite of the Apple: 4 Things to Know Today
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Nidhi Singh | 1 min read
The Indian Behind Amazon Alexa & Paytm's Foray into Japan. 4 things to know today
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Komal Nathani | 1 min read
Here's How SoftBank Controls India's Unicorns
While Indians can be happy about the growing number of Indian unicorns, it's actually the world's largest technology investment firm Softbank that can claim to be a part of their success
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
This Entrepreneur Wants to Fight for Clean Air with His 'Green Fund'
This is not the first time when Paytm's founder has taken up an initiative to save environment
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
As Walmart Acquires Flipkart, Indian Inc Celebrates
This is Walmart's second stint to enter the Indian market after it parted ways with its partner – Bharti Group in 2013
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
This Start-up is Building a Hip Office Culture
The 32 employee strength company wants to make sure that they focus on the right things and not just expand mindlessly
Sugandh Bahl | 1 min read
Is Advancement in Technology Leading to Financial Inclusion?
India has made enormous strides in payment systems, and the numbers are growing rapidly
Bhupinder Singh | 4 min read
Founder of India's Biggest Fintech Startup Has 5 Golden Steps To Success
"The way I look at it is build for India, build for the world."
Aashika Jain | 3 min read