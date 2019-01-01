My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

PayU

The biggest M&As That Shook the Indian Startup Ecosystem
Mergers and Acquisitions

The biggest M&As That Shook the Indian Startup Ecosystem

If reports are to be believed, a big merger is on the cards with Paytm acquiring Freecharge
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
These Fintech Start-ups don't Believe in Payments Banking

These Fintech Start-ups don't Believe in Payments Banking

After PayTM, rivals say they do not want to head the same way and have other plans in mind
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read