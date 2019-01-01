My Queue

PCs

Why the PC Might Not See a Comeback
PCs

Why the PC Might Not See a Comeback

The longest downturn in PC sales history might not be a bad thing.
Stephanie Mlot | 2 min read
PC Market Slumps to Lowest Point Since 2011

PC Market Slumps to Lowest Point Since 2011

Two-in-ones were a bright spot in the market, but Q1 shipments of all other categories were 'weak,' Canalys says.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Intel to Cut Up to 12,000 Jobs Globally as PC Industry Declines

Intel to Cut Up to 12,000 Jobs Globally as PC Industry Declines

Many new tech users around the world turn to mobile phones for their computing needs, and corporations increasingly rely on big machines rather than desktop models to run their businesses.
Reuters | 4 min read
Have Apple Quicktime on Your PC? Uninstall It Right Now, U.S. Agency Says.

Have Apple Quicktime on Your PC? Uninstall It Right Now, U.S. Agency Says.

Bugs were found that could be leveraged to launch attacks on PCs if users visit a malicious web page or open a tainted file.
Reuters | 2 min read
Intuit Launches New Online QuickBooks App for Windows

Intuit Launches New Online QuickBooks App for Windows

The new PC product gives small business owners direct access to Intuit's accounting software solution in the cloud.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Microsoft Launches Windows 10 With an Eye on Mobile Market
Windows 10

Microsoft Launches Windows 10 With an Eye on Mobile Market

The much-awaited operating system has arrived.
Reuters | 2 min read
Intel to Buy Smaller Chipmaker for $16.7 Billion
Acquisitions

Intel to Buy Smaller Chipmaker for $16.7 Billion

With the acquisition, Intel aims to to boost its data center business.
Reuters | 3 min read
Windows Security Flaw Could Let Hackers Steal Login Info From Hundreds of Millions of PCs
Security

Windows Security Flaw Could Let Hackers Steal Login Info From Hundreds of Millions of PCs

If a hacker can get a Windows user to click on a bad link in an email or on a website, it can essentially hijack communications and steal sensitive information.
Reuters | 2 min read
Guess Who Wrote Microsoft's 'Blue Screen of Death'
Microsoft

Guess Who Wrote Microsoft's 'Blue Screen of Death'

The text from that infamous blue screen on Windows PCs was written by none other than ...
Dave Smith | 1 min read
Mary Meeker: Tablet Shipments Are Growing Faster Than PCs Ever Did
Trends

Mary Meeker: Tablet Shipments Are Growing Faster Than PCs Ever Did

The venture capitalist and legendary Wall Street analyst released her 2014 internet trends report today at the Code Conference.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
It's D-Day for Windows XP. Here's What Users Need to Do Right Now.
Security

It's D-Day for Windows XP. Here's What Users Need to Do Right Now.

If your computer still runs on Windows XP, you're about to become an easier target for cyber thieves.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
'Control-Alt-Delete' Is Nothing Compared to These 3 Microsoft Disasters
Technology

'Control-Alt-Delete' Is Nothing Compared to These 3 Microsoft Disasters

A look at some of the ways the tech giant has managed to mess up over the years.
Jason Fell | 4 min read
Done Deal: A Look at the Long, Contentious Road to Buying Dell Inc.
Technology

Done Deal: A Look at the Long, Contentious Road to Buying Dell Inc.

In this interactive timeline, we look back at how founder Michael Dell's proposal to acquire the company and take it private played out.
Benjamin Kabin | 1 min read
Billionaire Investor Carl Icahn Drops Campaign to Derail Dell's Takeover Bid
Technology

Billionaire Investor Carl Icahn Drops Campaign to Derail Dell's Takeover Bid

In letter to the SEC, Icahn says he's done opposing Michael Dell but just getting started recruiting Twitter followers.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Dell Founder's New Buyout Bid Wins Initial Shareholder Approval
Technology

Dell Founder's New Buyout Bid Wins Initial Shareholder Approval

The official vote on the bid from Michael Dell and Silver Lake Partners has been pushed back to September 12.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read