There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Pebble
Pebble
After record-setting Kickstarters, Pebble found popularity wasn't everything.
The deal, which closed on Dec. 6, did not include Pebble's hardware products.
CEO says the layoffs are required due to 'a chilly fundraising environment' in Silicon Valley.
For the gadget-obsessed in your life.
Pebble's first two products were blockbuster hits on Kickstarter. But with its latest product, the smartwatch maker is bypassing crowdfunding altogether.
More From This Topic
Pebble
A hands-on review of Pebble's newest watch reveals what could be a deal-breaker for some buyers.
Wearable Tech
While smartwatch sales are poised for serious growth this year, the 'key to success' hasn't been communicated to consumers yet, according to IDC.
Pebble
It's the fastest-funded project and also the most funded -- by far.
Weekly News Roundup
This week's edition recaps Fab's fire sale, the FCC's historic decision on net neutrality, Pebble's record Kickstarter and more.
Crowdfunding
The crowdfunding campaign for the new smartwatch raised more than $13.3 million, toppling the previous record set by the Coolest Cooler.
Pizza
Domino's is going Jetsons chic.
Crowdfunding
In a few short hours, the new Pebble smartwatch has already raised $4.6 million and shows no sign of slowing down.
Pebble
The company also is unveiling a completely refreshed operating system across its devices.
Smartwatches
Attention Android-loving Pebble people: More nerdy smartwatch goodness is now yours.
Smartwatches
The smartwatch company is taking several steps to make its devices more accessible to more people.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?