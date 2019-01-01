My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Peeple

Controversial 'Yelp for People' App Now Available for Download
Technology

Controversial 'Yelp for People' App Now Available for Download

Peeple allows people to review others online.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
'Yelp For People' Co-Founder: Your Hate Only Fuels My Resolve to Launch Peeple

'Yelp For People' Co-Founder: Your Hate Only Fuels My Resolve to Launch Peeple

Our exclusive Q&A with Julia Cordray, the brassy CEO behind the Internet's most hated app.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 15+ min read
Following Death Threats, Peeple Founder Says She Was Wrong to Position App as 'Yelp for People'

Following Death Threats, Peeple Founder Says She Was Wrong to Position App as 'Yelp for People'

So what if people hate Peeple? Julia Cordray is launching it anyway.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read