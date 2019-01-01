There are no Videos in your queue.
Peerbackers
Strategic Thinking
Mentoring groups are good for practical business advice and brainstorming, not so good for limitless hand holding.
Media coverage for your crowdfunding project will help attract backing and build brand awareness. Learn how you can get the press interested in your project.
Campaigns that use videos have a significantly higher success rate and raise more money than those that don't. Find out what your videos should contain to bring in the backers
Crowdfunding is not a 'set it and forget it' proposition. Running a successful campaign requires being fearless in getting out and spreading the word about your venture.
You need a crowd to fund your idea. Here are the sources you should tap to spread the word about your crowdfunding campaign.
Finance
Offering rewards -- iPad cases, dinner with the founders -- helps attract people interested in funding a new business. Here's a guide to fund-raising giveaways.
Crowdfunding
A look at the crowdfunding sites with the best track records that can be used to fund businesses.
