Peerbackers

Look to Peer Mentoring Groups for Ideas, Support and Tough Love
Strategic Thinking

Mentoring groups are good for practical business advice and brainstorming, not so good for limitless hand holding.
Brian Barquilla | 4 min read
How to Get Publicity for Your Crowdfunding Campaign

Media coverage for your crowdfunding project will help attract backing and build brand awareness. Learn how you can get the press interested in your project.
Sally Outlaw | 5 min read
How to Use Video to Promote Your Crowdfunding Campaign

Campaigns that use videos have a significantly higher success rate and raise more money than those that don't. Find out what your videos should contain to bring in the backers
Sally Outlaw | 5 min read
How to Spread the Word About Your Crowdfunding Campaign

Crowdfunding is not a 'set it and forget it' proposition. Running a successful campaign requires being fearless in getting out and spreading the word about your venture.
Sally Outlaw | 5 min read
How to Market Your Crowdfunding Campaign

You need a crowd to fund your idea. Here are the sources you should tap to spread the word about your crowdfunding campaign.
Sally Outlaw | 5 min read

They Raised $1 Million and All I Got Was This Lousy T-Shirt
Finance

Offering rewards -- iPad cases, dinner with the founders -- helps attract people interested in funding a new business. Here's a guide to fund-raising giveaways.
Sally Outlaw | 5 min read
10 Top Crowdfunding Websites
Crowdfunding

A look at the crowdfunding sites with the best track records that can be used to fund businesses.
Sally Outlaw | 6 min read