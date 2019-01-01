People skills

My Queue

4 Rules for Keeping the Staff (You Want) on Staff
4 Rules for Keeping the Staff (You Want) on Staff

Employee retention is keeping CEOs the world over awake at night, but it's not that hard to sleep a little easier.
Carla Busazi | 6 min read
5 Benefits of Teaching Young Children About Entrepreneurship

5 Benefits of Teaching Young Children About Entrepreneurship

Kids taught about business early value money and have a better work ethic.
Samuel Edwards | 5 min read
Take Some Time to Think Things Through

Take Some Time to Think Things Through

Jill Hebert, founder and CEO of Matrex, says it's best to always put yourselves in the other person's shoes.
BizCast | 1 min read
How You Can Use the Counterintuitive Genius of the Benjamin Franklin Effect to Your Advantage

How You Can Use the Counterintuitive Genius of the Benjamin Franklin Effect to Your Advantage

'He that has once done you a kindness will be more ready to do you another, than he whom you yourself have obliged.'
Andrew Medal | 4 min read
Recognize People for Who They Are, Not Who You Want Them to Be

Recognize People for Who They Are, Not Who You Want Them to Be

As a team leader, it's good to push some but also make sure all are engaged and productive -- on their terms, not yours.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read

Study: We Know We're Total Jerks With Our Phones and We Don't Care
Study: We Know We're Total Jerks With Our Phones and We Don't Care

Put down the phone, Rudy rude. New findings confirm what we already know: Cell phone etiquette in America is appalling.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
The Entrepreneur's Two-Letter Money Maker: No
The Entrepreneur's Two-Letter Money Maker: No

Saying 'no' is a power move, an opportunity-enhancer, a limit-setter and an overall good idea.
Neil Patel | 5 min read
Attention Millennials: How to Excel at the Dying Art of Phone Conversations (Infographic)
Attention Millennials: How to Excel at the Dying Art of Phone Conversations (Infographic)

Yes, people still talk on the phone. Here's a handy reminder of how to influence people when you do.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
You Can Succeed Even If You're Not the Brainy Type
You Can Succeed Even If You're Not the Brainy Type

In the entrepreneurial world, a whole lot of skills matter more than pure book smarts.
Marley Majcher | 5 min read