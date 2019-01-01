My Queue

perception

Take a Lesson From the Wright Brothers When Faced With Bad News in Business
Take a Lesson From the Wright Brothers When Faced With Bad News in Business

Instead of shooting the messenger, here's a better way to react when faced with problems in business.
Andrew D. Wittman | 5 min read
Growth and Stress: A Delicate Balance For Any Manager

Keeping employees engaged is essential. Growth is key, but finding that perfect zone of challenge without overwhelm is where managers need to focus.
Tracy Maylett | 5 min read
Worried About Your Performance Review? Work Harder on Building Relationships.

Eating your loner sandwich in your cubicle to squeeze in more work won't help your career nearly as much as lunch table laughs with co-workers.
Tracy Maylett | 5 min read
If You're Open Minded, Research Says You Might Do This

A new study finds that this trait lets you perceive more than one thing at a time.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Only You Can Overcome the Invisible Barrier Keeping You From the Best Available Talent

Unconscious bias is a learned mindset. Leaders who truly want the best teams will look beyond their own experiences to attract and retain a diverse workforce.
Mike Ettling | 6 min read

More From This Topic

10 Research-Proven Tricks to Seem Smarter Than You Are
Intelligence

Certain behaviors carry special power to magnify your intelligence in the eyes of others. Here are 10 you can use to your advantage today.
Travis Bradberry | 6 min read
This Yogurt Manufacturer Is Trying to Create Demand for an Ingredient Everyone Else Throws Away
Marketing

A mission to eliminate food waste is also a complex marketing issue for The White Moustache.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
Can You Ever Be a 'Prophet In Your Own Land'?
brand positioning

You may be too familiar to local audiences, so you may need to work from the outside in.
John Brubaker | 4 min read
4 Ways to Cultivate a Better Attitude About Your Life
Attitude

There is more disappointment in getting what you want than there is in wanting what you have.
John Rampton | 6 min read
After Numerous Health Incidents, Chipotle Has a Big Perception Problem
Chipotle

Outbreaks of E. Coli and norovirus have caused the fast casual chain to temporarily shut down locations across the country.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
How the Kid With the Clock Disappointed Us
Personal Values

National introspection about the arrest of an inventive Muslim teen will likely be muted by news his family has left the US and is threatening a lawsuit.
John Rampton | 5 min read
5 Steps to Fix Your Personal Brand When Insults Stick
Personal Branding

How do you redirect public perceptions when criticisms stick, especially if these labels are based in reality?
Harrison Monarth | 6 min read
4 Really Dumb Ways to Make Decisions That Derail Your Success
Decision Making

When you just can't see how anything could go wrong, take a second look.
Tor Constantino | 4 min read
The 4 Resources Every Professional Needs to Succeed
Success

Careers, presuming a dollop of luck, are shaped by the relationships we build, skills we learn, our character and how hard we're willing to work.
Tor Constantino | 5 min read
Lobster Went From Prison Food to Delicacy. Your Product Can, Too. (Infographic)
Infographics

The 'cockroach of the sea' wasn't always so swanky. It was cleverly rebranded. Dig into the creature's remarkable tale to learn how you can boost perception of your product's value.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read