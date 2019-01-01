My Queue

Perfection

Why Perfectionism Is a Handicap to Growing Your Very Best Ideas
Decision Making

Why Perfectionism Is a Handicap to Growing Your Very Best Ideas

The desire for everything to be how you want it may be standing in the way of your progress.
Jeff Rose | 2 min read
Mental Illness: The Silent Destroyer

Mental Illness: The Silent Destroyer

Entrepreneurship demands so much, it can be easy to lose ourselves as we chase success.
Katherine Keller | 11 min read
Finish the Year Strong to Carry Momentum Into 2019

Finish the Year Strong to Carry Momentum Into 2019

Survey your accomplishments now, and reassess your goals, to conclude this year in kinetic alignment with where you want to go next.
Raul Villacis | 8 min read
Why You Can't Be a Perfectionist and Be an Entrepreneur

Why You Can't Be a Perfectionist and Be an Entrepreneur

When combining the traits and expectations of a perfectionist with the stresses and processes of being an entrepreneur, it's not a good mix.
Kamila Gornia | 6 min read
'Good Enough' Is Fine for Getting Started but It's Not a Worthy Goal

'Good Enough' Is Fine for Getting Started but It's Not a Worthy Goal

Entrepreneurs can afford neither perfectionism nor complacency.
William Bauer | 3 min read

More From This Topic

These 2 Questions Will Help You Recognize When 'Good Enough' Really Is
Personal Improvement

These 2 Questions Will Help You Recognize When 'Good Enough' Really Is

Confident people strive for excellence. Insecure people fixate on perfection.
AmyK Hutchens | 8 min read
Wonder Women Focus on Progress, Not Perfection
Progress

Wonder Women Focus on Progress, Not Perfection

Leading disruption is a never-ending and iterative journey. You can't move forward if you keep waiting for perfection.
Patti Fletcher | 5 min read
Entrepreneurs, Here's How to Permanently Kick Your Perfectionism to the Curb
Perfection

Entrepreneurs, Here's How to Permanently Kick Your Perfectionism to the Curb

For far too many struggling entrepreneurs, the pursuit of perfection is what ultimately does them in.
Lucas Miller | 5 min read
You Don't Need to Be Perfect
Perfection

You Don't Need to Be Perfect

As John Steinbeck once said, 'And now that you don't have to be perfect, you can be good.'
Lewis Howes | 1 min read
4 Limiting Beliefs Sabotaging Your Business Growth
Growth Strategies

4 Limiting Beliefs Sabotaging Your Business Growth

Be careful who you compare yourself to.
Jeff Stephens | 5 min read
11 Mistakes Standing Between You and Your First Million
How to Become a Millionaire

11 Mistakes Standing Between You and Your First Million

Change the way you think about money and success, and you're halfway there.
John Rampton | 6 min read
6 Bad Habits You Must Break to Succeed
Work Habits

6 Bad Habits You Must Break to Succeed

You can't outwork unhealthy patterns. The best way to ditch a bad habit is to embrace a good one in its place.
Murray Newlands | 5 min read
Not Much Grows Under the Cloud of Perfectionism
Perfection

Not Much Grows Under the Cloud of Perfectionism

How one team discovered a better way to strive for perfection by letting go of their fear of failure.
Peter Diamond | 5 min read
Perfection Is the Greatest Obstacle to Productivity
Productivity

Perfection Is the Greatest Obstacle to Productivity

To quote LinkedIn founder Reed Hoffman, 'if you are not embarrassed by the first version of your product, you've launched too late.'
Charlie Harary | 4 min read
How Perfectionism Is Sabotaging Your Business
Perfection

How Perfectionism Is Sabotaging Your Business

Author and researcher Jane Bluestein explains the problems with chasing perfection, and how to avoid them.
Ann C. Logue | 2 min read