Perfection
Decision Making
The desire for everything to be how you want it may be standing in the way of your progress.
Entrepreneurship demands so much, it can be easy to lose ourselves as we chase success.
Survey your accomplishments now, and reassess your goals, to conclude this year in kinetic alignment with where you want to go next.
When combining the traits and expectations of a perfectionist with the stresses and processes of being an entrepreneur, it's not a good mix.
Entrepreneurs can afford neither perfectionism nor complacency.
More From This Topic
Progress
Leading disruption is a never-ending and iterative journey. You can't move forward if you keep waiting for perfection.
Perfection
For far too many struggling entrepreneurs, the pursuit of perfection is what ultimately does them in.
Perfection
As John Steinbeck once said, 'And now that you don't have to be perfect, you can be good.'
Work Habits
You can't outwork unhealthy patterns. The best way to ditch a bad habit is to embrace a good one in its place.
Perfection
How one team discovered a better way to strive for perfection by letting go of their fear of failure.
Productivity
To quote LinkedIn founder Reed Hoffman, 'if you are not embarrassed by the first version of your product, you've launched too late.'
Perfection
Author and researcher Jane Bluestein explains the problems with chasing perfection, and how to avoid them.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
