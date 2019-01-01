There are no Videos in your queue.
Perfectionist
Lessons
Reputation will always matter and people will never want to pay for what they can't use, no matter how cool you think it is.
Lauren Evarts, creator of The Skinny Confidential, says she would have launched six months sooner.
Entrepreneurship will knock you off-kilter once in a while. You need a plan for dealing with it.
Everyone's entrepreneurial journey is different, but the pitfalls are the same.
Leading disruption is a never-ending and iterative journey. You can't move forward if you keep waiting for perfection.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
