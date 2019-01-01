There are no Videos in your queue.
Performance Feedback
Ready For Anything
Communication is as old as humankind. That doesn't mean it can't benefit from the occasional update.
Just when you figured out the millennials, here comes a new wave of changes.
Your time is precious, but your employees need it to align their efforts with your expectations. Give it to them, the smart way.
Constructive criticism is perhaps the most important and least common leadership skill.
Feedback done wrong is worse than saying nothing.
More From This Topic
Ready For Anything
Feedback is the breakfast of champions -- but you have to be able to hear the message and choose to act on it.
Generation Z
Flexible scheduling and open feedback loops build trust with incoming employees. Companies shouldn't be surprised if older workers appreciate those changes, too.
Feedback
Unless somebody tells you what you're doing right and wrong, you're going to have a tough time deciding what to do more and what to stop doing altogether.
Ready For Anything
Feedback can motivate people and teams to move beyond the status quo, but only if it's actually delivered.
Feedback
Feedback is how your experience can help a less experienced teammate thrive.
Ready For Anything
Effective leaders manage performance by continually reinforcing their criteria for success.
Ready For Anything
Silence may be golden -- but it can also be misleading. Don't let your performance suffer because your coworkers are confrontation averse.
Ready For Anything
All human beings have blind spots, including founders and owners. Commit to finding yours, you may be surprised by what you discover.
Executive Coaching
Trying to bring low performers up to speed seldom works, while taking high performers for granted leaves them feeling unappreciated.
Performance Reviews
Performance feedback, especially the negative kind, is an invaluable gift. No, really.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
