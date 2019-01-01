My Queue

Performance Ignited

Actor Terry Crews Talks About the Exhilarating Terror of Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship

Actor Terry Crews Talks About the Exhilarating Terror of Entrepreneurship

What Terry Crews -- former NFL player, artist, actor, author and now celebrated furniture designer -- has learned about taking chances, harnessing creativity and barreling ahead.
Joe Keohane | 9 min read
Can Your Company Raise Money? Ask These Questions First.

Can Your Company Raise Money? Ask These Questions First.

To grow, you've got to spend. But where does the money come from?
Boyd Farrow | 4 min read
Derek Jeter on What Motivates Him

Derek Jeter on What Motivates Him

The Yankee great, Miami Marlins CEO and Players' Tribune founder tells us what pushes him.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
10 Secrets to Sleeping Better -- And Being More Productive the Next Day

10 Secrets to Sleeping Better -- And Being More Productive the Next Day

Making time for a full night of sleep and setting the stage for quality sleep is the secret to accomplishing more during the day.
Ashley Olivine | 4 min read
Can Barbara Corcoran Convince the New Generation of Entrepreneurs to Follow Her Lead?

Can Barbara Corcoran Convince the New Generation of Entrepreneurs to Follow Her Lead?

When Barbara Corcoran invests in a startup, founders gain a fully engaged partner with lots of outsize opinions. The only question is: Will they listen?
Aaron Gell | 15+ min read

Peloton Unveiled a $4,000 Treadmill -- and Everything Is Riding on It
Products

Peloton Unveiled a $4,000 Treadmill -- and Everything Is Riding on It

The $1.25 billion company spent 18 months secretly working on its second-ever product. Is it the beginning of a new fitness revolution?
Stephanie Schomer | 15+ min read
How a Near-Death Experience Inspired This Entrepreneur to Change Her Career and Plug Into Her Purpose
Entrepreneurs

How a Near-Death Experience Inspired This Entrepreneur to Change Her Career and Plug Into Her Purpose

Melinda Richter of JLABs never imagined she'd run a health sciences incubator. But a near-death experience inspired her to tap into a new purpose -- helping entrepreneurs in the health sciences.
Linda Lacina | 4 min read
4 Strategies for Having a Career and a Family
Family

4 Strategies for Having a Career and a Family

Put these tips to work for you so you successfully achieve the work-life balance you want.
Patti Fletcher | 6 min read
Science Discovers Why Some People Are Motivated to Succeed While Others Aren't
Motivation

Science Discovers Why Some People Are Motivated to Succeed While Others Aren't

People who seem naturally motivated really are. If you're not, you can motivate yourself.
John Rampton | 7 min read
Millennial Employees: How Much They Make, Where They Work, What They Do and What That Means for Your Business
Millennials

Millennial Employees: How Much They Make, Where They Work, What They Do and What That Means for Your Business

Millennials want meaningful work and a path for getting ahead. Who doesn't?
Frank Fiorille | 4 min read
A Stroke Nearly Killed Me. It Was the Best Thing to Happen to My Business.
Leadership

A Stroke Nearly Killed Me. It Was the Best Thing to Happen to My Business.

Figuring out how the business could run without you is a good way to figure out how to run it better.
Joshua Allen | 6 min read
Athlete and Businesswoman Venus Williams Shares Her Secrets to Building Brands and Staying Focused
Leadership

Athlete and Businesswoman Venus Williams Shares Her Secrets to Building Brands and Staying Focused

Check out our behind-the-scenes video of Venus Williams' December cover shoot and what she has to say about creating opportunity.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Tim Ferriss, Gary Vaynerchuk and More Share What Will Make Businesses Successful in 2018
Trends

Tim Ferriss, Gary Vaynerchuk and More Share What Will Make Businesses Successful in 2018

These super successful entrepreneurs share their predictions on what next year will hold.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
How To Attract The Best Mentors, According to Tim Ferriss
Tim Ferriss

How To Attract The Best Mentors, According to Tim Ferriss

The best-selling author reveals that and more -- in this live chat at Entrepreneur's offices.
1 min read
This Successful Entrepreneur Shares How to Find Opportunity Where It Seemingly Doesn't Exist
20 Questions

This Successful Entrepreneur Shares How to Find Opportunity Where It Seemingly Doesn't Exist

Brandless co-founder and CEO Tina Sharkey says you should always jump headfirst into challenges.
Nina Zipkin | 8 min read