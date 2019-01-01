My Queue

performance standards

3 Lessons a Toxic Client Taught Me About Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship

3 Lessons a Toxic Client Taught Me About Entrepreneurship

Slavish people pleasing is not a professional demeanor. Think through your relationship with your clients, what works and what doesn't, before a bad one does damage.
Maleeka T. Hollaway | 4 min read
Jeff Bezos Reveals 3 Strategies for Amazon's Success

Jeff Bezos Reveals 3 Strategies for Amazon's Success

One of the richest men in the world shared his leadership tips for running a company.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
How Pulling Our Investment in 'Average' Employees Made Us Anything But

How Pulling Our Investment in 'Average' Employees Made Us Anything But

Look out for these three red flags indicating that you've made a mediocre hire.
Robert Glazer | 6 min read
4 Ways to Create Effective Standards for Remote Workers

4 Ways to Create Effective Standards for Remote Workers

Break down goals to their most basic components to make them easy for virtual teammates to follow.
Kuty Shalev | 5 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Must Fight Mediocrity

Why Entrepreneurs Must Fight Mediocrity

The partial-reinforcement extinction effect is a real threat, which is why it's up to competitive business people to keep standards high.
John Brubaker | 6 min read

More From This Topic

How a Warm Body Sometimes Can Be Worse Than Nobody at All
Managing Employees

How a Warm Body Sometimes Can Be Worse Than Nobody at All

A business owner knows that an employee isn't successful at a job but isn't doing anything about it. What's the right way to proceed?
Jim Alampi | 4 min read