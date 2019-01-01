There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Performance Tracking
Goals
The single most common reason people don't reach their goals is they forgot they set them in the first place.
You'll find the extra time you need when you start tracking how you're spending your days.
Determining which channel moved the customer to purchase is tricky when your marketing runs the gamut from Facebook ads to direct mail.
Turns out, there's a way.
A good marketer is always looking to improve the outcome of campaigns and is constantly testing and tracking.
More From This Topic
Trends
You have to work to predict trends that will help you evolve in what you do.
Direct Marketing
Tracking your mail after it's gone out is vital. Here are 3 tools to help you verify your success.
Marketing Strategies
If you want to stop cringing every time you look at your marketing budget, consider using one or all three of the methods.
Employee Feedback
All human beings have blind spots, including founders and owners. Commit to finding yours, you may be surprised by what you discover.
Opportunity
The Cubs, last in the World Series when Teddy Roosevelt was president, have become contenders by valuing performance above experience.
forecasting
Leaders should extend forecasting beyond the sales team to stay one step ahead.
Performance Reviews
How rethinking the review process can significantly improve employee engagement and performance.
Marketing
Deep metrics and a focus on customer engagement are the keys for building solid, sustainable growth and industry leadership.
Productivity
At the same time figure out how to cultivate the very best person you have.
Entrepreneur360
The Entrepreneur 360 Performance Index takes a holistic approach to ranking companies and quantifying qualitative aspects of business.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?