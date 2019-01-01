My Queue

Perserverence

How to Use Roadblocks as a Jumping-Off Point to Learn and Grow
Personal Improvement

How to Use Roadblocks as a Jumping-Off Point to Learn and Grow

If you're having trouble dealing with roadblocks in your corner of the business world, try some techniques to soothe the initial sting and potentially turn these setbacks into opportunities.
Ellevate | 5 min read
The Elon Musk Way of Persevering in the Face of Adversity

The Elon Musk Way of Persevering in the Face of Adversity

His successes are ballyhooed around the world but so are his spectacular failures. Neither defines him near as much as his relentless unstoppability.
Brian T. Edmondson | 5 min read
This Founder Stuck Through More Than 700 Investor Meetings to Achieve Her Dream

This Founder Stuck Through More Than 700 Investor Meetings to Achieve Her Dream

Anu Duggal took what she learned as an ecommerce entrepreneur to launch a venture capital firm called Female Founders Fund.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
Super Producer and Tribeca Film Festival Co-Founder Jane Rosenthal Shares Why You Can Never Take No for an Answer

Super Producer and Tribeca Film Festival Co-Founder Jane Rosenthal Shares Why You Can Never Take No for an Answer

The CEO says that what seems like a setback now could turn into something great later -- you just have to keep at it.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
25 Quotes to Inspire Your Entrepreneurial Journey

25 Quotes to Inspire Your Entrepreneurial Journey

Every struggle we face has been overcome by someone we respect who is willing to tell us how it is done.
Deep Patel | 4 min read

It's OK If You Don't Want to Be an Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurship

It's OK If You Don't Want to Be an Entrepreneur

You don't have to apologize for thinking it's sane to stay in your hard-earned comfort zone.
Daniel DiPiazza | 4 min read
Persevere or Quit: There is No Other Option.
Success

Persevere or Quit: There is No Other Option.

Recognize the power of getting past 'no.'
Adam Davis | 3 min read
Hardship and the 7 Pillars of Personal and Professional Satisfaction
Perserverence

Hardship and the 7 Pillars of Personal and Professional Satisfaction

Entrepreneurship is the hero's journey, not a walk in the park.
Sherrie Campbell | 7 min read
3 Lessons Off-Road Racing Taught Me About My Business
Entrepreneurs

3 Lessons Off-Road Racing Taught Me About My Business

Attrition is high, but the best entrepreneurs, the ones that will make it, are hard-charging over the long haul.
Todd Pedersen | 5 min read
7 Lessons About Life and Business Learned Again as My Wife's Caregiver
Entrepreneurs

7 Lessons About Life and Business Learned Again as My Wife's Caregiver

Caring for the love of his life as she fights a desperate illness has taught one entrepreneur in a new way lessons learned nurturing his business.
Gabe Lozano | 6 min read
Can This Secret Characteristic Every Entrepreneur Possesses Be Taught?
Traits

Can This Secret Characteristic Every Entrepreneur Possesses Be Taught?

Researchers are looking at whether children can learn a trait that people need to build successful business.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
3 Student Startups That Are Going the Distance
College Entrepreneurs

3 Student Startups That Are Going the Distance

They've all managed to make the tricky jump from great idea to great company.
Jason Daley | 9 min read
Ex-NYT Editor Jill Abramson on Resilience
Commencement addresses

Ex-NYT Editor Jill Abramson on Resilience

'I'm talking to anyone who has been dumped,' the recently fired executive editor of The New York Times told Wake Forest grads. 'When that happens, show what you are made of.'
Laura Entis | 9 min read
Fashion Designer Tory Burch: 'There Is No Such Thing as Overnight Success'
Commencement addresses

Fashion Designer Tory Burch: 'There Is No Such Thing as Overnight Success'

Tory Burch defined entrepreneur not as a job title, but a state of mind during her 2014 commencement address, telling graduates that achievement requires good old fashioned tenacity and hard work.
Laura Entis | 11 min read
Hungry Entrepreneurs Need True Grit to Get Their Next Meal
Leadership Qualities

Hungry Entrepreneurs Need True Grit to Get Their Next Meal

Three essential qualities are the hallmarks of business owners who prevail.
Debra Kaye | 4 min read