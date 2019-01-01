My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Perseverance

The Best Way To Get What You Want? Focus On Your Customers' Needs.
Editor's Note

The Best Way To Get What You Want? Focus On Your Customers' Needs.

Forget your own desires, and lead with the value you can provide.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
4 Must-Have Leadership Qualities

4 Must-Have Leadership Qualities

Tenacity is more important than brilliance.
Richard Trevino II | 4 min read
12 Things Mentally Strong People Do That Nobody Else Does

12 Things Mentally Strong People Do That Nobody Else Does

Most people run away from their fears, but not the mentally strong.
John Rampton | 7 min read
Perseverance: Why It Was Southwest Airlines' Herb Kelleher's Most Important Lesson for Entrepreneurs

Perseverance: Why It Was Southwest Airlines' Herb Kelleher's Most Important Lesson for Entrepreneurs

Sadly, Kelleher died last month. But his legacy lives on: Ever hear of how he and his airline became Texas's largest bourbon distributor?
Alex Gold | 6 min read
Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds

Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds

Choose the path of most resistance.
Lewis Howes | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Totaling My Car Taught Me the Importance of Showing Up No Matter What
Leadership

Totaling My Car Taught Me the Importance of Showing Up No Matter What

Regardless of the scenario, you need to have grit and resilience to see your vision through.
Mike Silagadze | 5 min read
Why Tenacity Is More Important Than Brilliance for Entrepreneurial Success
Entrepreneurship

Why Tenacity Is More Important Than Brilliance for Entrepreneurial Success

Lots of people are smart enough to succeed as entrepreneurs, but few have the tenacity to work through the inevitable failures.
Dan Dowling | 5 min read
If Your Path to Success Has You Borderline Insane, You're On the Right Path.
Entrepreneurial Journey

If Your Path to Success Has You Borderline Insane, You're On the Right Path.

Progress is imperfect by nature. Here are three strategies to cope with it and keep moving forward.
Dan Dowling | 7 min read
Stories of Rejection From 8 of the World's Most Successful Entrepreneurs and Leaders
Failure

Stories of Rejection From 8 of the World's Most Successful Entrepreneurs and Leaders

These innovators share how they learned from their setbacks.
Nina Zipkin | 7 min read
When Keith Jarrett Played on a Very Broken Piano...and Then Sold 3.5 Million Albums?
Perseverance

When Keith Jarrett Played on a Very Broken Piano...and Then Sold 3.5 Million Albums?

Talk about dealing with adversity
Gene Marks | 3 min read
8 Traits of Outstanding People
Traits

8 Traits of Outstanding People

Outstanding isn't something a person has, it is something a person does.
Sherrie Campbell | 7 min read
How This Woman's Remarkable Life Helped Her Demystify Business for Underserved Entrepreneurs
Perseverance

How This Woman's Remarkable Life Helped Her Demystify Business for Underserved Entrepreneurs

Alfa Demmellash survived a brutal dictatorship in Ethiopia, was abducted by her father, came to the U.S. without knowing a lick of English and attended Harvard. Now, she wants to help others.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
7 Sales Skills Learned Stalking and Photographing Wildlife
Sales

7 Sales Skills Learned Stalking and Photographing Wildlife

To get pictures of majestic wild animals requires going where they are and thinking the way they think.
Scot Ferraro | 6 min read
How to Reach Your Full Potential
Confidence

How to Reach Your Full Potential

Learn the secrets to success from 'Sport Science' host John Brenkus.
Lewis Howes | 2 min read
The Urban Legends of Marketing, Sales and Business Growth
Marketing Strategies

The Urban Legends of Marketing, Sales and Business Growth

Simple in theory, growing your business can be difficult in practice. Here's the reality of marketing and advice on how to get the most out of every campaign you launch.
Shaun Buck | 6 min read