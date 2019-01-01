My Queue

Perseverancia

27 consejos para dominar cualquier cosa
Vida emprendedora

27 consejos para dominar cualquier cosa

¿Sabes cómo ser un experto en tu campo? Sigue estos consejos de los grandes genios y alcanza la excelencia.
Jenna Goudreau | 14 min read
¿Estás atravesando una crisis? Estas 10 frases te ayudarán a seguir adelante

¿Estás atravesando una crisis? Estas 10 frases te ayudarán a seguir adelante

Toma nota de estas enseñanzas para dirigir tu negocio y vida con persistencia y pasión.
Adam Toren | 4 min read
5 lecciones de perseverancia de la Torre Eiffel

5 lecciones de perseverancia de la Torre Eiffel

El monumento cumple 126 años y ha soportado críticas, rechazos e incluso dos Guerras Mundiales.
Martha Elena Violante | 4 min read
¿De dónde viene la innovación?

¿De dónde viene la innovación?

Para tener éxito, debes aprender a escuchar tu voz interior y a mejorar lo que ya existe satisfaciendo las necesidades del cliente.
Steve Tobak | 4 min read