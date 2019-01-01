My Queue

Persistence

10 Star Wars Quotes That All Entrepreneurs Should Take to Heart
Star Wars

There is no try, but there is always the pivot.
Deep Patel | 6 min read
A Desktop Statue of a Hindu Deity Gives This Founder Daily Inspiration

The gift from his mother helps beverage entrepreneur Anshuman Vohra fight for success.
Anshuman Vohra | 3 min read
7 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Elite Athletes

Great achievements begin with a goal and a plan.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
8 Ways Successful People Master Resilience

Giving up is the most common form of failure.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
12 Motivational Quotes From Michael Jordan

"Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence wins championships."
Deep Patel | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Never Get Discouraged Because Customers Will Buy
Persistence

If customers aren't going for your deal, it's time to offer a better deal.
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
5 Ways to Harness Your Fear, According to Entrepreneur's Editor in Chief
Ready For Anything

Everyone faces it. Not everyone conquers it.
Jason Feifer | 8 min read
4 Ways to Stay Motivated as You Build Your Business
Project Grow

It takes consistent motivation to push through the hard times.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
The Homeless Man Who Went Viral for Handing Out His Résumé on a Highway Had Quit His Job to Become an Entrepreneur -- and Even Though He Failed, He Plans to Try Again
Entrepreneurship

David Casarez quit his job as a web developer at General Motors to launch his own tech startup.
Shana Lebowitz | 4 min read
When Confronting a Crisis, Look 3 Feet in Front of You
Overcoming Obstacles

It's important to take small steps when your world is in chaos.
Tim Schigel | 5 min read
The Powerful Reason You Should Never Give Up
Ready For Anything

Thinking of giving up your goals? Here's how perseverance and persistence can help you reach them.
Kristen Aldridge | 1 min read
6 Extraordinary Women Who Rose to the Pinnacle of Their Professions
Ready For Anything

Celebrate these women for overcoming the odds but never quit demanding a level playing field.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
7 Characteristics of Startups Built to Weather Any Storm
Starting a Business

A company, like a house, can only be as strong as its foundation.
John Rampton | 7 min read
The Sooner You Adopt These 6 Entrepreneurial Mindsets the Likelier You Are to Succeed in Business
Entrepreneur Mindset

Success is the result of diligence and steady practice.
Timothy Sykes | 4 min read
This Entrepreneur Almost Quit Multiple Times, But After Appearing on 'Shark Tank' He Now Has a $100 Million Business
The Digest

Joel Clark struggled to get his pancake business off the ground, but after years of strained efforts, it's seen huge growth.
Stephen J. Bronner | 7 min read