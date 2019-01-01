There are no Videos in your queue.
Personal Branding For A Better Life
Personal Branding
If you have a LinkedIn account, you have a brand statement. But does it make you easily discoverable and motivate others to connect?
To avoid an employment crisis down the road, start doing simple, effective PR for yourself at the office, now.
Opportunity will find you and your business when you have a strong brand.
Improve your image and build confidence by dressing one level up.
When undergoing a rebranding process, make sure you prepare for the long haul and keep your customers happy.
More From This Topic
Success
There is no need to ask for a raise when you increase the value of what you have to offer.
Marketing
You call the shots, you mark the pathway and you lead by example. You are the benchmark brand.
Marketing
A purpose should be a natural extension of your brand, whatever you decide it to be.
Growth Strategies
Your family, friends and colleagues in many ways become your brand. It's important to create a team of people that reflect how you want to live your brand.
Marketing
How you sound and dress influence how people perceive you, so be thoughtful and consistent.
Growth Strategies
As your personal and professional networks expand online, be consistent with your brand positioning and with the followers you have gathered.
Marketing
Approach your personal brand with an open mind and a willingness to adjust as you shift courses and you'll see positive results.
Marketing
Your personal brand is a continuous work-in-progress. Here's how to chart the right course for it.
Marketing
Building a brand means being consistent about the decisions you make -- especially when your personal brand is on the line.
