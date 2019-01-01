My Queue

Personal Development

Why Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About the 'Alter Ego Effect'
Entrepreneurship

Why Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About the 'Alter Ego Effect'

This past Sunday was National Superhero Day, so it is only fitting for entrepreneurs to unlock their own superpowers.
Todd Herman | 6 min read
How This Entrepreneur Used a Painful Breakup to Launch Her Startup

How This Entrepreneur Used a Painful Breakup to Launch Her Startup

When faced with unforeseen adversity, Kalika Yap rose above her circumstances.
Business Rockstars | 1 min read
6 Traits of Indispensable Employees

6 Traits of Indispensable Employees

The steady contribution of an excellent staffer exceeds an occasional flash of a dysfunctional genius.
Levi King | 5 min read
5 Ways to Unlock Your Entrepreneurial Creativity

5 Ways to Unlock Your Entrepreneurial Creativity

You are far likelier to have a creative breakthrough cleaning your house than watching TV.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
Applying the Pareto Principle Can Improve Your Time Management

Applying the Pareto Principle Can Improve Your Time Management

Pareto's 80-20 rule is the Swiss army knife of business. It's useful for just about everything.
John Rampton | 7 min read

7 Ways to Improve Your Life in 7 Days
Self Improvement

7 Ways to Improve Your Life in 7 Days

A constructive habit pays dividends for a lifetime.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
How Tough Love Shaped This CEO's Appetite for Achievement
Personal Development

How Tough Love Shaped This CEO's Appetite for Achievement

A complex family dynamic helped Lewis Howes more than it hurt him.
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
7 Myths About Discipline You Need to Stop Believing
Personal Development

7 Myths About Discipline You Need to Stop Believing

You don't need to become a stoic to succeed at business, just an effective routine you stick to and adjust as needed.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
The 7 'Senses' of Self-Development
Ready For Anything

The 7 'Senses' of Self-Development

Committing your development is step-one to living your personal legend.
Sherrie Campbell | 6 min read
How to Keep Your Motivational Mojo When the Chips Are Down
Motivation

How to Keep Your Motivational Mojo When the Chips Are Down

Learning how to love the tough stuff is a core element of winning the founder rat race.
Tiffany Delmore | 5 min read
8 Ways Successful People Master Resilience
Ready For Anything

8 Ways Successful People Master Resilience

Giving up is the most common form of failure.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
How To Launch a Business While Minimizing Risk
Success Strategies

How To Launch a Business While Minimizing Risk

There are no guarantees in business, but take these steps to set yourself up for success.
Adam Bornstein | 4 min read
There Is No Success Without Risk
Risk

There Is No Success Without Risk

There's no doubt about it: taking risks can be scary.
Timothy Sykes | 5 min read
Which Is More Important for Success: EQ or IQ?
Personal Development

Which Is More Important for Success: EQ or IQ?

Though a high IQ may give you a natural advantage, a high EQ may push you over the top for true achievement.
Jack Canfield | 2 min read
The Beginner's Guide to Succeeding at Entrepreneurship
Ready For Anything

The Beginner's Guide to Succeeding at Entrepreneurship

When you have zero experience, zero credentials and zero skills, it's tempting not to try. Do it anyway. You still can win big.
Raj Jana | 7 min read