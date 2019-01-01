My Queue

Why 'Digital' Marketing Is the New Traditional Marketing
Marketing

All types of marketing have the same function: to garner attention.
Small Business PR | 4 min read
German City Designs Traffic Lights for Oblivious Pedestrians

Blinking LED lights are now being placed in the ground at busy intersections for people who look down at their devices while walking.
Andrew Dalton | 2 min read
Employees Feel the Love When Companies Embrace BYOD

Policies that encourage employees to use personal devices for work improve productivity and employee satisfaction.
Matt Straz | 4 min read
5 Apps That Never Forget Your Passwords and Require You to Remember Just One

The most common mistake people make with their online security is to have one password for everything but now you can do it safely.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
Dark 'Cloud' Forming: The Struggle to Balance Security and Employee Privacy

With more workers predicted to bring their own hardware to work, solutions need to be found to secure data.
Nat Kausik | 3 min read