Personal Electronics

The Amazing History of Panasonic, Which Was Founded 100 Years Ago by a 23-Year-Old
Milestones

The Amazing History of Panasonic, Which Was Founded 100 Years Ago by a 23-Year-Old

The company weathered economic crises and the Second World War, driven by the mission of making affordable mass-produced appliances.
Lydia Belanger | 6 min read
A Different Kind of Space Race: How Far-Out Tech Changes the Way You Live

A Different Kind of Space Race: How Far-Out Tech Changes the Way You Live

Innovations developed for interstellar exploration is inside many of the products in your home. Where will future versions lead?
Elena Titova | 5 min read
Electronics Banned From Some U.S.-Bound Flights

Electronics Banned From Some U.S.-Bound Flights

DHS confirms that passengers on U.S.-bound flights from 10 airports will not be allowed to bring electronics larger than a cell phone on board.
Tom Brant and Chloe Albanesius | 4 min read
Exploding Earphones Burned a Plane Passenger's Face

Exploding Earphones Burned a Plane Passenger's Face

Thankfully, it didn't cause a bigger fire on the plane.
Mariella Moon | 2 min read
4 Ways for Hardware Startups to Reduce Risk

4 Ways for Hardware Startups to Reduce Risk

When engineering, manufacturing and selling hardware products the best way to succeed is to plan ahead.
John Teel | 5 min read

More From This Topic

3 Steps to Bring Your New Electronic Product to Market
Product Development

3 Steps to Bring Your New Electronic Product to Market

Follow these tips to turn your concept of a brilliant new gadget into profit.
John Teel | 5 min read
5 Strategies for Waking Up on Time (Infographic)
Sleep

5 Strategies for Waking Up on Time (Infographic)

Tips for rendering the snooze button unnecessary.
Robert Oexman | 3 min read
Why This 14-Year-Old Student Was Arrested Over a Clock
Mistakes

Why This 14-Year-Old Student Was Arrested Over a Clock

Ahmed Mohamed made an electronic clock and brought it to school, where it was mistaken for a bomb. He now may face charges.
Pamela Engel | 5 min read
A Way to Waterproof Your iPhone? Apple Is Looking Into It.
Apple

A Way to Waterproof Your iPhone? Apple Is Looking Into It.

The Cupertino, Calif.-based colossus is looking for a way to make its smartphones, tablets and laptops resistant to the kiss of death for electronics: moisture.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Taiwanese Parents Now Legally Required to Restrict Their Tech-Addicted Teens
Legal

Taiwanese Parents Now Legally Required to Restrict Their Tech-Addicted Teens

A new law states that residents aged 18 and under should not exceed a 'reasonable' amount of use and carries a $1,595 fine.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
How Technology Is Ruining Sleep -- and How to Fix the Problem (Infographic)
Infographics

How Technology Is Ruining Sleep -- and How to Fix the Problem (Infographic)

Find out how screens and cell phones impact your circadian rhythms and what you can do about it.
Carly Okyle | 1 min read
A Simple Bracelet Can Turn Your Arm Into an Interactive Smartphone Display
Far Out Tech

A Simple Bracelet Can Turn Your Arm Into an Interactive Smartphone Display

With Cicret on your wrist, you'll never lose touch with your smartphone again. You wear it like a second skin.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
The 'Paper' Airplane to Rule Them All
Far Out Tech

The 'Paper' Airplane to Rule Them All

Say hello to the slickest little high-tech eye in the sky.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Jealous Dog Chew Up Your Smartphone? That's What You Get. (Infographic)
Smartphones

Jealous Dog Chew Up Your Smartphone? That's What You Get. (Infographic)

Some 28 million gadget-loving Americans have had a pet wreak havoc on an electronic device.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
The Top 5 Franchise Industries to Watch
Franchise

The Top 5 Franchise Industries to Watch

The companies in our Franchise 500 are showing dramatic gains. Here are the sectors that are leading the charge.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 4 min read