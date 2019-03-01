My Queue

Personal Improvement

6 Traits of Indispensable Employees
Ready For Anything

6 Traits of Indispensable Employees

The steady contribution of an excellent staffer exceeds an occasional flash of a dysfunctional genius.
Levi King | 5 min read
Read More In Less Time With the Leading Book-Summary Service

Read More In Less Time With the Leading Book-Summary Service

Readitfor.me is the leading book-summary service for entrepreneurs, executives and business coaches.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
10 Products Successful Entrepreneurs Need to Increase Productivity

10 Products Successful Entrepreneurs Need to Increase Productivity

Hack your way to higher productivity with these workspace essentials.
Entrepreneur Store | 9 min read
Here's How to Find the Best Members for Your Mastermind Group

Here's How to Find the Best Members for Your Mastermind Group

A mastermind group is a core group of people who can offer accountability and support when you find yourself stuck in a business rut.
Jeff Rose | 2 min read
How to Use Roadblocks as a Jumping-Off Point to Learn and Grow

How to Use Roadblocks as a Jumping-Off Point to Learn and Grow

If you're having trouble dealing with roadblocks in your corner of the business world, try some techniques to soothe the initial sting and potentially turn these setbacks into opportunities.
Ellevate | 5 min read

How to Quit Slacking and Start Being More Productive With Tim Ferriss
Habits

How to Quit Slacking and Start Being More Productive With Tim Ferriss

Learn how to make small changes that add up to better habits, routines, and systems.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
The Beginner's Guide to Succeeding at Entrepreneurship
Ready For Anything

The Beginner's Guide to Succeeding at Entrepreneurship

When you have zero experience, zero credentials and zero skills, it's tempting not to try. Do it anyway. You still can win big.
Raj Jana | 7 min read
Learn to Speed Read So You Can Zip Through Long Emails and Reports
Productivity

Learn to Speed Read So You Can Zip Through Long Emails and Reports

BeeLine Reader uses a colorful cognitive trick to help you read 20 percent faster.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
12 Sites That Will Teach You Coding at a Low Cost, Even Free
Coding

12 Sites That Will Teach You Coding at a Low Cost, Even Free

Programming has helped me become a much better entrepreneur, and you too can learn this skill at low cost.
John Rampton | 6 min read
The Key to Fulfilling All Your Goals Is Fear
Personal Development

The Key to Fulfilling All Your Goals Is Fear

Don't stop just because you feel hesitance or dread.
Jack Canfield | 2 min read
The Most Important Career Lessons Are the Ones You Learn From Your Mistakes
Learning From Mistakes

The Most Important Career Lessons Are the Ones You Learn From Your Mistakes

Instead of being embarrassed by your mistakes, look at them as tuition paid for valuable lessons.
Timothy Sykes | 5 min read
Jon Boles on Why Cleaning Your House and Not Hitting Snooze are More Important Than You Think
Motivation

Jon Boles on Why Cleaning Your House and Not Hitting Snooze are More Important Than You Think

Having journeyed from teenage millionaire to homeless and back, this entrepreneur has many valuable lessons to share.
The Oracles | 7 min read
12 Things Mentally Strong People Do That Nobody Else Does
Personal Improvement

12 Things Mentally Strong People Do That Nobody Else Does

Most people run away from their fears, but not the mentally strong.
John Rampton | 7 min read
29 Things You Should Accomplish Before You're 30
accomplishments

29 Things You Should Accomplish Before You're 30

These are essentials for young people to accomplish before beginning the fourth decade of their lives.
John Rampton | 11 min read
Train Yourself to Read Faster and Smarter for Less Than $20
Personal Improvement

Train Yourself to Read Faster and Smarter for Less Than $20

You can score access to a trio of top reading tools at a major discount.
Entrepreneur Store | 3 min read