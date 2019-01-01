My Queue

personal life

This Founder Shares How He Kept His Company Running While Dealing With a Major Personal Crisis
Problem Solving

This Founder Shares How He Kept His Company Running While Dealing With a Major Personal Crisis

It's a question almost every entrepreneur will at some point face: How do you keep a company stable while you're pulled into a personal crisis? Learn how Chris Carter did it.
Jason Feifer | 1 min read
When Life, Love and Labor Collide

When Life, Love and Labor Collide

Working with your spouse can be a minefield if you don't have a growth strategy for both your business and your marriage. Here's an encouraging dispatch from the front.
Tina Young | 5 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Need to Stop Fearing Vacations

Why Entrepreneurs Need to Stop Fearing Vacations

Your workaholic ways drive you to succeed. But if you don't give yourself time to recharge, you could do more harm than good.
Jonathan Long | 5 min read
Sleeping With the CFO? How to Stay Happily Married When You're In Business With Your Spouse.

Sleeping With the CFO? How to Stay Happily Married When You're In Business With Your Spouse.

It takes a delicate balance of personal and professional life.
Amy Osmond Cook | 4 min read
Priceline CEO Quits Over Relationship With Employee

Priceline CEO Quits Over Relationship With Employee

The employee was not under his direct supervision, but the relationship violated the company's code of conduct.
Reuters | 2 min read

More From This Topic

5 Tips for Dealing With a Personal Crisis or Health Issue While Running a Business
Fundraising

5 Tips for Dealing With a Personal Crisis or Health Issue While Running a Business

Personal troubles happen. Don't let them derail you.
Michelle Goodman | 4 min read
Nobody Leads a Charmed Life. Get Over It.
Success

Nobody Leads a Charmed Life. Get Over It.

If you think others have it better than you, think again. Life is never easy and always what you make of it.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
7 Secrets to Finding Harmony in Work and Life
Work-Life Balance

7 Secrets to Finding Harmony in Work and Life

Don't think about work-life balance. Think instead of finding harmony between the two.
Ivan Misner | 5 min read
Using Your Entrepreneurial Values to Avoid Burnout
Burnout

Using Your Entrepreneurial Values to Avoid Burnout

One CEO found the values that entrepreneurs exhibit in the business world can be used to achieve balance in your personal life.
Lisa Evans | 4 min read
There's Only One Way to Have It All
personal life

There's Only One Way to Have It All

Choosing some things and saying no to others, even if it would be nice have those too, is the secret to staying sane.
Kelsey Ramsden | 3 min read
An Ode to an Entrepreneur's Supportive Spouse
Family

An Ode to an Entrepreneur's Supportive Spouse

Starting a business is a team sport. So here's a thanks to the generous backer at home who provides valuable help and love.
Stacey Alcorn | 5 min read
3 Lies We Tell Ourselves About Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship

3 Lies We Tell Ourselves About Entrepreneurship

The freedom people hope for when dreaming of running their own business is seldom the same as the freedom they get.
Daniel DiPiazza | 5 min read
Your Personal Brand Lives at Night, Too
Personal Branding

Your Personal Brand Lives at Night, Too

Here are four questions to think about as you consider how your social life affects your work persona.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
5 Things to Consider When Hiring Friends
Managing Employees

5 Things to Consider When Hiring Friends

Personal and business relationships are unpredictable. When you combine the two, you get unpredictable squared.
Steve Tobak | 4 min read