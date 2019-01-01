My Queue

Personal Loss

What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Stronger
coping strategies

What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Stronger

If life knocks you down seven times, make sure you get up eight.
Carol Roth | 6 min read
How My Wife's Sudden Passing Catapulted Me Into Social Entrepreneurship

How My Wife's Sudden Passing Catapulted Me Into Social Entrepreneurship

A serial entrepreneur describes his whirlwind romance and how the tragic loss of the love of his life pushed him in a new direction.
Andrew Medal | 8 min read
Read Sheryl Sandberg's Poignant Facebook Post on Losing Her Husband

Read Sheryl Sandberg's Poignant Facebook Post on Losing Her Husband

Facebook's COO shares what she's learned about mourning, grieving and human connection since her husband passed away 30 days ago.
Laura Entis | 11 min read
4 Practices That Keep a Life Crisis From Creating a Business Crisis

4 Practices That Keep a Life Crisis From Creating a Business Crisis

Nurture relationships and practice equanimity while life is calm and you will be prepared to navigate a personal trauma that could upend your business.
Dixie Gillaspie | 5 min read
25 Business and Life Lessons I've Learned Since My Mother's Death

25 Business and Life Lessons I've Learned Since My Mother's Death

Achieve a breakthrough after enduring a personal loss.
Meiko Patton | 10 min read