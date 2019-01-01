My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Personal Values

How to Say 'No' to Anyone Without Feeling Guilty
Time Management

How to Say 'No' to Anyone Without Feeling Guilty

"Sorry, I can't," is a great response and the only one you need ever give.
John Rampton | 9 min read
10 Ways to Begin Teaching Your Toddler Business Skills

10 Ways to Begin Teaching Your Toddler Business Skills

Life skills are business skills.
John Rampton | 9 min read
Why It's Crucial to Walk the Talk as a Business Leader

Why It's Crucial to Walk the Talk as a Business Leader

Ordering someone to do what they know you won't is more likely to get you ignored than obeyed.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
To Raise Exceptional Children, Teach Them These 7 Values

To Raise Exceptional Children, Teach Them These 7 Values

Any fact or bit of knowledge we teach a child might be obsolete when they are adults, but values endure through all changes.
Sherrie Campbell | 7 min read
This Is Your Path to the $1,000-Per-Hour Mindset

This Is Your Path to the $1,000-Per-Hour Mindset

If you don't value your time, who will?
Joshua Lee | 4 min read

More From This Topic

The Downside of Greed: 90 Percent of Nothing Is Nothing
Personal Values

The Downside of Greed: 90 Percent of Nothing Is Nothing

If you focus on making a bigger pie, you don't have to worry about the size of your slice.
Keith Krach | 4 min read
This Is Why Boomer Business Owners Should Stop Whining About Millennial Employees
Millennials

This Is Why Boomer Business Owners Should Stop Whining About Millennial Employees

They want a job that affords them a life after work. How difficult is that to understand?
Gene Marks | 5 min read
The Perils of Whistleblowing: My Interview With Edward Snowden
whistleblowing

The Perils of Whistleblowing: My Interview With Edward Snowden

Revealing wrongdoing by the powerful requires absolute moral conviction with fearless disregard for consequences.
Amy Osmond Cook | 6 min read
Radical Inclusion: How Burning Man is Helping Create a New Breed of Entrepreneur
Community building

Radical Inclusion: How Burning Man is Helping Create a New Breed of Entrepreneur

Innovators are connecting in the Nevada desert.
Cynthia Johnson | 6 min read
The Dream Job Is a Myth. Focus Instead on Living Your Best Life.
Personal Improvement

The Dream Job Is a Myth. Focus Instead on Living Your Best Life.

You find your true calling by explore opportunities for happiness and growth.
Jon Levy | 6 min read
Holding True to Your Values Is an Essential Decision-Making Metric
Company values

Holding True to Your Values Is an Essential Decision-Making Metric

Being clear about your fundamental values helps you navigate a true course.
David Shadrack Smith | 5 min read
5 Positive Ways to Overcome Betrayal in Life and Business
Personal Growth

5 Positive Ways to Overcome Betrayal in Life and Business

Treasure your hard-learned lessons, then turn away from the person who hurt you and toward building the life you want to live.
Melissa Dawn | 5 min read
6 Important Values Entrepreneurial Parents Can Teach Their Children
Young Entrepreneur

6 Important Values Entrepreneurial Parents Can Teach Their Children

The principles that help startup leaders succeed will also help your kids -- and your relationship with them -- flourish.
Robert Glazer | 6 min read
Getting Rich Doesn't Have to Change Successful Entrepreneurs for the Worse
Personal Values

Getting Rich Doesn't Have to Change Successful Entrepreneurs for the Worse

Everybody knows what they will do with the money when they get it but not everybody understands what the money will do to their lives if they don't have solid values.
Sam Oh | 4 min read
10 Signs That You Suck As a Leader
Leadership

10 Signs That You Suck As a Leader

Your staff won't tell you that you're terrible. You'll just have to figure it out yourself.
Dov Baron | 4 min read