Personality Tests Are Flawed: Here's What You Really Need to Know
Personality Tests Are Flawed: Here's What You Really Need to Know

Have you ever wondered why personality tests don't truly reflect who you are?
Ben Angel | 2 min read
You Don't Have to Be the Loudest Voice in the Room to Make an Impact

You Don't Have to Be the Loudest Voice in the Room to Make an Impact

It's time for introverts to change the mold of what success looks like in an extroverted world.
Patti Fletcher | 5 min read
Why Authenticity Is the Key Ingredient for Career Success

Why Authenticity Is the Key Ingredient for Career Success

Here are four reasons why being authentic can help you to succeed in your career.
Ellevate | 5 min read
Office Relationships Work a Lot Like Those With Friends and Family

Office Relationships Work a Lot Like Those With Friends and Family

Confront problems head on and face-to-face because you are going to be seeing that face every day.
Brittany Larsen | 4 min read
8 Traits of Exceptional Character That Lead to Happiness and Success

8 Traits of Exceptional Character That Lead to Happiness and Success

Always decide hires on character. You can teach skills, but adults who don't know how to be a good person won't learn on the job.
Sherrie Campbell | 6 min read

11 Surprising Things You Should Know About Personality
11 Surprising Things You Should Know About Personality

Even things such as how you hang your toilet paper or the way you use Facebook can say a lot about who you are.
Rose Leadem | 6 min read
Creators Are Often Influential But They Hate Being Called 'Influencers'
Creators Are Often Influential But They Hate Being Called 'Influencers'

Creators give away the art and content they create. The social capital and authority they earn just happens to make them influencers -- a term they almost never use.
Jason Goldberg | 6 min read
Why the Traditional 4-Year Degree Isn't Cutting It Anymore
Why the Traditional 4-Year Degree Isn't Cutting It Anymore

The college-education track rarely challenges students to seek real-world experience (and often creates a mountain of debt). The two cofounders behind MissionU see another way.
Jennifer Spencer | 7 min read
Your Personality Can Affect How Much You Get Paid
Your Personality Can Affect How Much You Get Paid

A new study looks at why temperamental fit really does matter.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
New Research Shows You Don't Want the Person Managing Your Money to Be a Shark
New Research Shows You Don't Want the Person Managing Your Money to Be a Shark

A recent study found that psychopaths make poor hedge fund managers.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
The 4 Personality Types of Successful Entrepreneurs
The 4 Personality Types of Successful Entrepreneurs

Princeton University lecturers John Danner and Chris Kuenne explain what it takes to be an entrepreneur.
Lewis Howes | 2 min read
Stop Trying to Make Yourself Fit a Career That's Not Right For You
Stop Trying to Make Yourself Fit a Career That's Not Right For You

A new assessment tool guides users toward ventures and business models that are a more natural match for their inherent personality traits.
Kedma Ough | 4 min read
Can Birth Order Determine Success or Failure? Science Says Maybe So.
Can Birth Order Determine Success or Failure? Science Says Maybe So.

From personality and IQ to success in work and relationships, birth-order theorists believe your family position influences more aspects of life than you'd like to admit.
Ric Kelly | 10 min read
Do Personality Tests Lead to Better Hiring Decisions?
Do Personality Tests Lead to Better Hiring Decisions?

It's only natural that companies turn to psychological assessment tests in the hopes of improving the accuracy and validity of their recruitment processes.
Ken Sundheim | 4 min read
9 Signs That You're an Ambivert
9 Signs That You're an Ambivert

A new personality type has emerged that puts the old introvert versus extrovert debate to rest. Find out if you're an Ambivert.
Travis Bradberry | 6 min read