Personality Type
Founders
All tech founders embody at least one of the following personas.
Why is the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla so interesting? Other than he's an international, space exploring genius? Find out what's he's doing that you're not.
To be happy at work, a greater understanding of one's own nature cannot help but get you into the right workplace.
A new assessment tool guides users toward ventures and business models that are a more natural match for their inherent personality traits.
Leverage your strategic thinking and established relationships to adjust your sales approach.
More From This Topic
Psychology
Use this research to find out if you are an optimist, a pessimist, green with envy or a trusting soul.
Personality Type
Just as a map is not the territory, neither is a personality type the person you're hiring. Be a team builder, not a exam proctor.
Personality Type
These methods will help you regain laser focus and use those extra-special personality traits to succeed.
Infographics
Most successful entrepreneurs fit into one of the following six profiles.
Personality Type
Who is her hero? What books has he read? What is her dream job? Probe deeper to learn more.
Personality Type
Extroverts tend to make more money than introverts, while imaginative intuitive thinkers are more likely to be entrepreneurs than their realistic sensor counterparts, a study shows.
Starting a Business
Do you fall into one of these four quadrants? Determining your type can help you get off on the right foot.
Infographics
Are you more Zuckerberg or Branson? More innovator or opportunist? Take this fun flowchart quiz to find out.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
