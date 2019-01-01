My Queue

Why Time Is Your Most Important Business Resource
Time Management

Make a personalized effort to better manage your time to more effectively prioritize your efforts toward what you most want.
Chris Porteous | 7 min read
Smart Brands Won't Generalize When It Comes to Gen Z

The more you increase the personalization of your marketing, the better your ads will perform. Think ... Oreo cookies.
Christine Alemany | 5 min read
Here's How You Differentiate Yourself in a Crowded Market

If there is a business opportunity in offering a product or service, there are people doing it already. But their being first doesn't prevent you from being better.
Anand Srinivasan | 4 min read
Why Your Approach to A/B Testing Is Costing You Sales

If you're not combining your tests with personalization efforts, you're doing it wrong.
Karl Wirth | 6 min read
Netflix-Like Recommendations May Be in Store for Workplace Benefits

Employers are competing to attract and retain talent, and some are concluding that one-size-fits-all benefits offerings won't cut it.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read

More From This Topic

3 Easy Website-Personalization Tricks That Will Boost Your Conversion Rates
Personalization

A U.K. watch dealer raised its conversion rates by 350 percent. Its secret? Personalization, which is not as complicated as you may think.
Toby Nwazor | 6 min read
3 Takeaways from Adidas's Use of Personalized Content at the Boston Marathon
Personalization

Personalized content is becoming more popular in the marketing scene. What has your company done in that context?
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
Deep Learning and 'Hyper-Personalization' are the Future of Marketing Automation
Artificial Intelligence

Taking a look at not only interactions, but intent.
Reshu Rathi | 4 min read
The Email-Marketing Death Spiral Begins When You Think More Is Better
Email Marketing

You can build a powerful customer connection if your emails are personalized, relevant and perfectly timed.
Karl Wirth | 7 min read
Personalization and Privacy in a GDPR World
Data Protection

Consumers are increasingly concerned about data privacy but willingly share their data with companies that have earned their trust.
Karl Wirth | 7 min read
Why a 'Personal' Customer Experience Is Critical to Your Business' Success
Personalization

Personalization? Customers don't fear it; they expect it. Just be sure to be transparent about how you use their data.
Thomas Smale | 7 min read
Why Digital Marketers Should Be More Like Personal Shoppers
Digital Marketing

When you customize the experience to fit the customer, everyone wins.
Karl Wirth | 5 min read
This Is How You Discern the Person in All That Customer Personalization Data
Entrepreneurs

Bring attribute data, behavioral data and deep engagement data together, all in one place.
Karl Wirth | 6 min read
3 Ways to Avoid Creepy Marketing Practices and Build Trust With Your Customers
Online Marketing

Sometimes, too much personalization in marketing can feel a bit creepy.
Sanjay Castelino | 5 min read
3 Tweaks That Dramatically Improve Your Sales Funnel
Sales Strategies

Smoothing and personalizing the customer journey will convert more leads into sales, if you're persistent.
Lucinda Honeycutt | 6 min read