Personalized Shopping

Digital Marketing

Why Digital Marketers Should Be More Like Personal Shoppers

When you customize the experience to fit the customer, everyone wins.
Karl Wirth | 5 min read
Mr. Draper Brings The Goods To You

Managing Partner Mahmoud Gao, Mary Freiji and Tiba Al Damen launch Mr. Draper, a personalized men's shopping service for the Middle East region.
Pamella de Leon | 2 min read