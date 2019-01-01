My Queue

personas de la tercera edad

El emprendedor que le da un segundo hogar a los abuelitos
Historias Entrepreneur

El emprendedor que le da un segundo hogar a los abuelitos

Meridia es un centro de día donde los adultos mayores se sienten nuevamente integrados en sociedad, lo cual impacta en su salud. Hasta ahora ha recibido ochio millones de pesos de Angel Ventures y va por más para abrir dos centros en 2019.
Yanin Alfaro | 7 min read