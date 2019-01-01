There are no Videos in your queue.
Perspective
Life Lessons
Shorpy.com is entirely photos of people in ordinary life long ago dealing with the same sort of stuff we deal with now.
Entrepreneurship will knock you off-kilter once in a while. You need a plan for dealing with it.
Don't let the fear stop you from becoming phenomenal in your life and business.
Persuasive writing makes your content -- and your solution -- stand out from the rest. Sharpen your approach, and you'll connect with readers in a meaningful way.
How you approach situations makes a difference in the outcome.
Setbacks
You messed up, but you're still here. What you do next will shape your success and happiness for years to come.
Partnerships
Working with friends can provide a fulfilling career and satisfy your need for a social life beyond the office -- especially if you're a parent.
Perspective
The practice of perspective taking brings compassion to the emotional climate of the workplace.
Imposter Syndrome
The name alone makes us shudder, but the only way to overcome the fear of being found out is by confronting it head-on.
Emotions
Just scraping by financially is bad enough. Try not to go there with your soul, either.
Train your brain
A new book shows you how to be a more creative and effective entrepreneur.
Perspective
How we react during these times will determine if we miss the next opportunity -- or come back swinging with a vengeance.
Entrepreneur Mindset
There are reasons why so many people who get rich quick suffer from depression, guilt, stress and social isolation.
Emotional Intelligence
Among the least appreciated leadership skills is the habit of taking into consideration the different perspectives people have on the same situation.
Internet
There is nothing like the evolution of man and technology to put things in perspective.
