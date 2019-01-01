My Queue

Instantly Be More Persuasive With These 12 Tips

Command, convince and convert the audience the next time you speak.
Dustin Mathews | 4 min read
7 Phrases That Can Help You Be More Persuasive

Whether you need to convince potential buyers or betas, these phrases can tap into your target's psychology.
Eric Siu | 5 min read
A Rant Could Be Your Best Sales Pitch

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure but people don't haggle price when they need a cure and always have a reason to stall paying for prevention.
Perry Marshall | 7 min read
A Con Artist Taught Me Everything I Know About Persuasion

When you listen, people like you. When people like you, they trust you. When they trust you, everything is possible.
Daniel DiPiazza | 8 min read
How to Be More Persuasive at Work

To achieve complex goals, we often must rely upon the hard work and cooperation from those around us.
Ken Sundheim | 4 min read

The Hidden Tricks of Powerful Persuasion

Are we always in control of our minds? It's surprisingly easy to plant ideas in peoples' heads without them realizing.
David Robson | 8 min read
10 Tips for Women to Improve Their Persuasion Skills

Persuasion propels a leader forward. The good news: Persuasion is a major strength for women.
Yvonne Gu | 5 min read