Persuasion Skills
Speaking
Command, convince and convert the audience the next time you speak.
Whether you need to convince potential buyers or betas, these phrases can tap into your target's psychology.
An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure but people don't haggle price when they need a cure and always have a reason to stall paying for prevention.
When you listen, people like you. When people like you, they trust you. When they trust you, everything is possible.
To achieve complex goals, we often must rely upon the hard work and cooperation from those around us.
Psychology
Are we always in control of our minds? It's surprisingly easy to plant ideas in peoples' heads without them realizing.
Persuasion propels a leader forward. The good news: Persuasion is a major strength for women.
