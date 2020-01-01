Perú

Perú abrió Machu Picchu para un solo turista que quedó atrapado en cuarentena
Jesse Katayama llegó a Perú a mediados de marzo para ver el antiguo sitio Inca, justo cuando la pandemia de COVID-19 lo cerró.
