Peter Buckland

How to Keep Your Startup's Secrets Private
Growth Strategies

How to Keep Your Startup's Secrets Private

Our expert attorney Peter Buckland discusses how startups should go about divulging startup secrets to investors, business partners and others.
Peter Buckland | 4 min read
Figuring Out How to Divvy Up Startup Equity

Figuring Out How to Divvy Up Startup Equity

When launching a startup, often founders need to offer up equity to employees in lieu of big salaries. Our legal expert Peter Buckland offers up advice on how to approach equity option pools.
Peter Buckland | 5 min read
Have a Burning Business Question? Ask the Expert: Peter Buckland

Have a Burning Business Question? Ask the Expert: Peter Buckland

Lawyer Peter Buckland wants to answer your big startup questions about allocating equity, setting up a board of directors, raising capital and intellectual property.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read