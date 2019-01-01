My Queue

Petsy

+kota compra Petsy, el ecommerce mexicano de mascotas
Ecosistema emprendedor

La startup seguirá operando de manera independiente aunque aprovechará a la cadena grande para impulsar su crecimiento.
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read
Petsy quiere ser la mejor opción omnicanal para mascotas

Petsy quiere ser la mejor opción omnicanal para mascotas

El ecommerce de productos para mascotas abrió su primera tienda física en Polanco, al poniente de Ciudad de México.
Marisol García Fuentes | 2 min read