Phil Robertson

How A&E Ducked the Duck Dynasty Controversy
Growth Strategies

A&E suspended Phil Robertson from its most popular show over comments he made about homosexuality. In doing so, it missed an opportunity to let its customers decide.
Ray Hennessey | 4 min read
How the Robertsons of Duck Dynasty Conquered America

With a focus more on values and less on drama, A&E's Duck Dynasty stands out from the reality series crowd.
Andrea Huspeni | 4 min read